Medical experts say China is falsifying organ donation data, after it was accused of harvesting body parts from Uighur Muslims in prison camps

BMC Medical Ethics/Business Insider





A new report claims that China faked its organ transplant donation data to mislead the international community.

It follows separate allegations that China's unusually high availability of transplant organs comes from harvesting them from persecuted groups like the Uighur Muslims of the Xinjiang region.

Researchers writing in the BMC Medical Ethics periodical pointed out that China's official organ donation figures almost exactly mirror a mathematical formula.

This strongly suggests that the data has been faked, the researchers said.

China was at a recent UN event accused of harvesting organs en masse from Uighurs and other groups. China has strongly denied this.

A campaigner for the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China said the data "appears to be part of an elaborate cover up that disguises the state-run mass murder of innocent people."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Medical experts have accused China of producing fake organ transplant donation data to mislead the international community, further fueling allegations that it is harvesting organs from persecuted minorities.

The authors, writing in the journal BMC Medical Ethics, presented evidence of what they call "systematic falsification and manipulation of official organ transplant datasets in China."

Neither the Chinese Ministry of Health nor its embassy in London responded to repeated requests for comment from Business Insider.

The official Chinese figures suggest a strong yearly growth in voluntary organ donations, which could explain the apparent ease with which patients in China are able to be matched with organs when in need of transplants.

Waiting times for organ transplants in China are often a matter of weeks, or even days, a feat few other countries can match.

Members of Falun Gong spiritual movement meditate More

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty

However, according to the three researchers behind the report, the figures are literally too good to be true.

The data, they say, closely matches the quadratic formula, which, when plotted on a chart, gives a steady upward swing.

They say that the Chinese data matches the equation so closely as to almost guarantee that it was generated artificially rather than collected in the real world.

The accusation has resurfaced questions of where China could be getting the organs from, if not volunteer donors. It has admitted previously harvesting organs from prisoners executed in its justice system, but said it stopped in 2015.

'Systemic falsification and manipulation'

The report was produced by Matthew Robertson, Raymond Hinde, and Jacob Lavee. They are, respectively, experts in social science, statistics, and medicine.

Their report claims China is continuing to use involuntary donations, but disguising many of them as voluntary.

"A variety of evidence points to what the authors believe can only be plausibly explained by systematic falsification and manipulation of official organ transplant datasets in China," the report concluded.

"Some apparently nonvoluntary donors also appear to be misclassified as voluntary. This takes place alongside genuine voluntary organ transplant activity, which is often incentivized by large cash payments."

The central piece of evidence for China's alleged falsification is the dataset from the official China Organ Transplant Response System (COTRS), which follows the quadratic formula.

"The analysis of both datasets suggests human-directed data manufacture and manipulation," the report says.

"Contradictory, implausible, or anomalous data artefacts were found in five provincial datasets, suggesting that these data may have been manipulated to enforce conformity with central quotas."

Total donors in China, as well as the number of available kidneys, and the number of available livers, the paper's authors say, comply almost perfectly to three separate quadratic equations.

The quadratic formula expresses a relationship between three known quantities — A, B, and C — and an unknown quantity, X.

It is most often written as AX2 + BX + C = 0.

The chart below illustrates the rise in organs donated and overall donors in China since 2010, according to COTRS data.

The chart contains two elements.