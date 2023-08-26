Medical Explorers Academy welcomes inaugural class

Aug. 26—Sierra Marling

Local high schools have partnered with Eastern Kentucky University's (EKU) College of Health Sciences and Baptist Health Richmond to provide high school students interested in healthcare with the opportunity to receive onsite learning opportunities in the Medical Explorers Academy.

A partnership to prepare future healthcare professionals

According to officials, the Medical Explorers Academy is meant to provide students with in-depth learning opportunities about healthcare careers as they develop the skill sets required to be successful clinicians.

EKU's College of Health Sciences will host students on campus for instructional training and lab experiences once a month. Students will also visit Baptist Health Richmond one day a month to complete hands-on educational training while working alongside highly skilled and certified clinicians.

Local partners were excited to get to the project, noting its capabilities for capacity building in the region and the advantages that students will receive.

Dr. Daniel Czech, dean of EKU's College of Health Sciences, who is an alum of the program himself, said, "The Medical Explorers Academy was very important to increase my own knowledge and self-efficacy when I was a high school junior and senior in Ohio. I'm excited for our local students to have the same experiences," said Dr. Daniel Czech.

Chris Clark, director of Ignite Academy of Madison County Schools commented, "The Medical Explorer Academy is a great opportunity for our students to be exposed to EKU's nursing program and have the opportunity to job shadow and intern at Baptist Health. This partnership will give students experience in the healthcare field to help them be successful."

Dr. Mendy Blair, vice president and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Richmond, called the Medical Explorer Academy "a beautiful representation of the healthcare partnerships in our community and the united desire to build the healthcare workforce capacity for the region."

"The hospital is honored to have this opportunity to advance these students' professional practice and their desire to become a healthcare provider. Our clinicians are eager to share their knowledge and inspire the students to become compassionate, highly qualified clinicians," she said.

Meet a member of the first cohort

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) College of Health Sciences in partnership with Baptist Health Richmond and Ignite Academy of Madison County hosted an inauguration for new students in the Medical Explorers Academy.

The opportunity to apply was open to high school juniors enrolled in a health pathway at Ignite Academy North and South. The students selected to participate will complete the program in two consecutive years, also receiving internship credit toward their health pathway.

Alexandria Willis of Madison Central High was one of those students.

According to Willis, students applied with an application and also had to submit recommendation letters and a resumé. After that, they were placed into an interview with a committee before knowing if they were accepted this past May.

Her current educational trajectory will lend itself to her goal of working through college as a pharmacy tech. However, she believes that this program will also give her valuable experience to achieve her long-term dream of working in pediatric oncology.

"I always wanted to help people, and since that field is such a very sensitive field, especially working with kids who got diagnosed with cancer and helping the parents understand how to be so supportive, I want to make a hospital-like environment not so dark and sad. I would like for it to be more uplifting," Willis explained, adding that she hopes to assist those receiving a cancer diagnosis to manage their treatment and negative feelings.

The high school student has already gleaned valuable experience at the University of Kentucky, working with Prakash Pandalai, MD, and medical students through the Health Researchers Youth Academy, a three-week residential camp hosted by the University of Kentucky Area Health Education Center.

Willis acknowledged that she had specialized experience already from her time at the University of Kentucky; however, she said the Medical Explorers Academy would help her answer more broad questions, like "What is the medical field?" and "What do I need to learn to be able to be a good doctor, to understand patients, to have good bedside manner?"

She continued to elaborate, saying, "Like, I know for our first lesson at EKU, we're gonna be learning about gratitude. Like, what happens when your patient dies? You need to also focus on your mental health because that also affects you when you lose a patient. So, we're learning that from a psychological standpoint. and then when we do clinicals at Baptist Health Richmond, that really shows how we can take what we're learning in a classroom into the outside world. I think it's more of not worrying so much of a specialized standpoint, it's more of like the overall of what healthcare is really about."

As for what healthcare means to her, Willis cited the numerous healthcare professionals who put themselves on the first lines during the COVID pandemic to illustrate that healthcare professionals care at the center of everything.