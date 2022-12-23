Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.0805

Medical Facilities Corporation's (TSE:DR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.0805 per share on 16th of January. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 4.0%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Medical Facilities' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before this announcement, Medical Facilities was paying out 89% of earnings, but a comparatively small 10% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 106.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.09 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.232. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 79% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings per share has been sinking by 24% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Medical Facilities that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

