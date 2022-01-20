In a medical first, kidneys from genetically modified pig implanted into brain-dead patient

Elizabeth Chuck
·4 min read

In an operating room at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the surgical team was nervous but hopeful. It was Sept. 30, and they were attempting a medical first: implanting kidneys from a genetically altered pig into the abdomen of a human.

The lead surgeon, Dr. Jayme Locke, carefully sewed the first pig kidney into the patient, James Parsons, 57, a carpenter and father from Huntsville, Alabama. Days earlier, Parsons had been rendered brain-dead in an accident in a dirt bike race. A registered organ donor, he had long expressed a desire to his family to donate his organs after he died.

If the surgical experiment succeeded, it could help revolutionize organ donation, because shortages have created yearslong waits for those desperately in need of transplants. But if the kidneys turned black within minutes, the dozen or so people in the operating room would know that Parsons’ immune system was rejecting the new organs. The team waited.

“There was a lot at stake at that moment,” said Dr. Paige Porrett, the director of clinical translational research for the Comprehensive Transplant Institute at the university’s surgery department. “We’re talking about the life’s work of a lot of researchers, scientists. The hope of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of patients who we haven’t met yet were depending on this to work.”

Locke removed the clamps, and the team watched with joy as the kidney turned the pink color it was supposed to be. Twenty-three minutes later, it started making urine, evidence that the transplant had been a success.

“I’m pretty sure there were high-fives at that moment,” said Locke, who is the director of the university’s Comprehensive Transplant Institute.

Peer-reviewed results of the novel operation were reported Thursday in The American Journal of Transplantation. To conduct the experiment, the surgeons got permission from Parsons’ family and then removed his own kidneys. The gene-edited pig kidneys they implanted remained functional up until surgeons removed them about 77 hours later.

The experiment is part of the growing field of xenotransplantation, or the sourcing of animal organs to try to solve the human organ supply crisis.

The field saw a huge breakthrough this month, when a genetically modified pig’s heart was implanted into a living recipient in Maryland.

Meanwhile, days before Locke and her team performed their operation, a functioning kidney from a genetically altered pig was attached for 54 hours to a patient’s thigh at NYU Langone Health.

Dr. David Klassen, the chief medical officer for the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the country’s transplant system, said the experiments in xenotransplantation were “important and consequential,” with “tremendous potential” to save lives in the future. More than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving transplants, according to Donate Life America.

Klassen praised the amount of detail in the report from Locke’s team, saying it could set future scientists up to make further advancements. He added that he looks forward to more studies investigating how long such transplanted organs can function and whether they might have any safety issues.

“Is this an approach that will solve the organ shortage? It is an approach that has the potential to solve the organ shortage,” he said. “For a therapy like this to be fully understood takes a long time.”

Klassen, Locke and Porrett also praised Parsons’ family for their willingness to make such a significant contribution to scientific research. In addition to helping to advance the science of transplants, the study on Parsons “established brain death as a feasible preclinical model to study,” Locke said. The authors proposed that the model of study on brain-dead patients be referred to as the “Parsons model” in his honor.

Parsons’ ex-wife, Julie O’Hara, with whom he had two grown children, said enrolling him in the experiment was an easy decision. Parsons was a person who would “stop what he’s doing and help anyone in need,” she said.

“I just wish that I could see the look on his face knowing that, my gosh, he has potentially led the way to saving hundreds of thousands of people’s lives,” O’Hara said. “I think he would be so proud that he was able to do that.”

Parsons was an avid motorcycle and dirt bike rider, she added, describing him as fun-loving and the first to crack a joke. His death was hard on his family, particularly on their 19-year-old daughter, Ally, O’Hara said.

“When he first died, her concern was ‘Who’s going to walk me down the aisle?’ And now she’s talking about telling her children about their grandpa and the contribution he made,” O’Hara said. “It really put a different focus on what was a horrible tragedy and made them really proud.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Study: Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million globally

    Antibiotic-resistant germs caused more than 1.2 million deaths globally in one year, according to new research that suggests that these “superbugs" have joined the ranks of the world's leading infectious disease killers. The World Health Organization has been citing a global estimate — several years old — that suggested at least 700,000 people die each year due to antimicrobial-resistant germs. Antimicrobial resistance happens when germs like bacteria and fungi gain the power to fight off the drugs that were designed to kill them.

  • Fly-tipping: Government plans to tackle 'new narcotics' of waste crime

    Illegal dumping of rubbish is on the rise as criminals exploit flaws in the system.

  • Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

    Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of … The post Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all appeared first on BGR.

  • Archaeologists find previously unknown structures among Machu Picchu's ruins

    Hidden deep in the Peruvian jungle and shrouded beneath thick foliage, archaeologists have discovered a series of long-forgotten structures among the sprawling

  • Earth's core is rapidly cooling, study reveals. Is our planet becoming 'inactive'?

    Earth's interior is cooling faster, according to a new study, prompting questions about thermal evolution and longevity of the planet's habitability.

  • Is There Life on Mars? A New Study Offers Tantalizing Clues

    The key is in the carbon

  • Meteorite that nearly hit B.C. woman may be 470 million years old

    While the age hasn't been verified, the director of Western University's paleomagnetic and petrophysical laboratory surmises the meteorite that nearly hit a B.C. woman last fall originated from a collision in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars about 470 million years ago.

  • A68: 'Megaberg' dumped huge volume of fresh water

    The melting monster iceberg A68 put 1.5 billion tonnes of fresh water into the ocean every day.

  • Colorado hits peak Omicron as COVID cases begin decline

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado is starting to see coronavirus cases decline, an indication to public health experts that Omicron has reached its peak.Why it matters: The COVID-19 variant led to the sharpest spike in case rates in the two-year pandemic and put hospitals on the brink of crisis.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The seven-day moving average of cases dipped by nearly 1,000 cases, according to state d

  • Rare, pristine coral reef found off Tahiti coast

    Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities. Laetitia Hédouin said she first saw the corals during a recreational dive with a local diving club months earlier.

  • The tremendous explosion and impact of the Tonga volcano, explained

    When the Hunga Tonga volcano erupted Saturday, the blast was heard around the world, obliterating its own island and sending tsunamis across the Pacific

  • Replacing limbs with droid body parts: The science behind 'The Book of Boba Fett'

    Living in a galaxy far, far away isn't always easy. You've got crime syndicates, massive alien predators, and ever-shifting political machinations to navigate. Sure, there might be biological magic and laser-sword wielding space wizards, but none of that is your affair. You're just trying to scrape out a living on the planet the center of the galaxy is farthest from. Maybe, as seen in The Book of Boba Fett, that means stealing a little water every now and again, maybe it means forming a roving h

  • World’s First Space-Based Entertainment Studio To Launch In 2024; S.E.E. Unveiled As Studio Behind Tom Cruise Space Film

    The world’s first space-based entertainment studio and multi-purpose arena is to launch in just two years’ time and has been revealed as the studio behind the Tom Cruise space film. The groundbreaking studio, known as SEE-1, comes from film producer duo Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky’s newly-launched Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) and will dock with Axiom’s […]

  • Why Latin America needs its own space agency

    Satellogic, Dereum say the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) is giving the region’s emerging space industry a push.

  • Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk at ISS

    Cosmonauts outfit the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module during a spacewalk at the International Space Station. (Jan. 19)

  • This powerful new accelerator looks for keys to the center of atoms

    Nuclear physicists trying to piece together how atoms are built are about to get a powerful new tool. Why it matters: When the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams begins experiments later this spring, physicists from around the world will use the particle accelerator to better understand the inner workings of atoms that make up all the matter that can be seen in the universe. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In the more than 13.7 billion years since the Big

  • Government scientists monitoring new BA.2 variant of Omicron

    The government has confirmed it is investigating the BA.2 variant of Omicron, but due to its specific mutations, it is proving to be harder to track.

  • Farmers could forgo harmful fertilisers by growing black-eyed peas, scientists say

    The idea was propogated by a black scientist in the early 20th century

  • Is Mars turning into Dune? Its megaripples sure look like Arrakis

    The fictional planet of Arrakis was also known as Dune for a reason. Its endless alien deserts were both breathtaking and desolate — not unlike Mars. Mars is rippling with dunes. While nothing that we know of lives there, like the cacti and cielagos of Arrakis, landforms known as megaripples were thought to be relics of a bygone era that had not moved in billions of years. Planetary Science Institute Research scientist Matthew Chojnacki, who led a study recently published in Journal of Geophysic

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Artificial camel nose sniffs out hidden oases

    Today is Thursday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Scientists have reverse-engineered the nasal prowess of camels - who track down water on long desert treks with their uniquely sensitive nostrils - to design a more effective, more resilient moisture sensor, according to the American Chemical Society. These impressive...