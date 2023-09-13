Medical forces "clarify" statement about 100% provision of fighters with tactical medicine: volunteers also help

The command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has clarified that tactical medicine is supplied to combat military units both by the command itself and by volunteer organisations.

Source: Oleksandr Danyliuk, officer of the Central Medical and Evacuation Department of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, quoted by the press service of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Details: He reports that the information on about 100 per cent provision of military units with tactical medicine was obtained from the results of an inventory of available first-aid kits and from regular reports from military units that report on the level of provision with all types of supplies.

Quote: "Accordingly, if they (commanders of military units – ed.) write that they have 100 per cent supply, then this supply is available, but they do not indicate their source. That is, the source can be both the command of Medical Forces and NGOs and volunteer organisations that significantly help in supporting the provision of tactical medicine."

Details: The officer says there is always a need for tactical medicine. Such funds are often used and, therefore, are consumable materials that constantly need to be replenished, updated, and kept in stock.

Danyliuk answered in the affirmative to the clarifying question of whether 100 per cent of the total number also includes volunteer assistance, which commanders from the contact zone report.

Background: The command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that allegedly "about 100%" of military units that perform combat tasks are equipped with tactical medicine.

This statement caused a sharp reaction among volunteers who are constantly raising funds for the real needs of fighters for tactical medical equipment (turnstiles, first-aid kits, medical backpacks, stretchers and much more).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





