UPDATE: Juvenile flown to hospital after ATV crash in Darke County

UPDATE @ 4:20 p.m.:

A juvenile was injured after a crash involving an ATV in Darke County.

Around 1:30 p.m. Darke County emergency crews were called to the 14000 block of Friend Road for reports of an ATV crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation found that a juvenile was driving a Polaris Ranger when the ATV traveled off the right side of the trail and overturned onto the juvenile, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile, whose age was not provided, was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight.

Their condition is not known at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.