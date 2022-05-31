Police: Bicyclist struck, dragged by truck in Greenville; victim taken by CareFlight

Police in Greenville are investigating after a 29-year-old man was struck and dragged by a Dodge Ram truck.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wagner Avenue.

According to Greenville Police, eye-witness reports indicate that the male was attempting to cross Wagner Avenue in heavy traffic on a bicycle without the use of a crosswalk when he was struck and dragged for several feet.

The man was treated at the scene by Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Rescue before he was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The condition of the man is not known at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.



