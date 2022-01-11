Medical helicopter crashes in Pennsylvania

Storyful

A medical helicopter transporting an infant and three other people crashed outside a church in a residential part of Drexel Hill, just west of Philadelphia, on Tuesday, January 11, local media reported.The Upper Darby Fire Department said it was responding to an incident involving a helicopter in the vicinity of Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue, where Drexel Hill United Methodist Church is situated.This drone footage, captured by Khayree Robinson of Heredij Outreach Inc, shows the downed helicopter at the front of the church, and emergency services at the scene.All four people survived the crash, according to both NBC Philadelphia and CBS Philly citing police and fire officials. Their conditions were not immediately known.CBS said the aircraft was en route to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when it crashed. Credit: Khayree Robinson, Heredij Outreach Inc via Storyful