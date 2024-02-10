‘Medical incident’ affects inmates and staff at Sullivan County Jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A “medical incident” at the Sullivan County Jail resulted in some being sent to the hospital Friday night, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the incident involved both inmates and staff members, but did not say how many were affected.

2 arrested after Sullivan Co. child porn investigation leads to fentanyl discovery

“Those impacted were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation,” Capt. Andy Seabolt said Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said the jail was secured and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.