Are medical marijuana edibles posing a risk to Oklahoma's children?

People with Parkinson's disease are being diagnosed earlier and living with the condition for longer periods as treatments evolve, but one stubborn late-arriving symptom is trouble walking. A promising new spinal implant from Swiss researchers offers some hope that this too can be treated effectively. The multi-institutional team is led by Onward, a spinout company from the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne in Switzerland, which since 2015 has raised $170 million to develop and commercialize medical devices for people living with brain and spinal cord injury.