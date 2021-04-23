Medical marijuana firms awarded licenses by Missouri are raising money for Gov. Parson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Hancock
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Individuals and companies that were awarded lucrative medical marijuana licenses by Missouri will gather next week to raise money for Gov. Mike Parson.

An invitation to Tuesday’s fundraising reception was sent out to members of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association by its executive director, Andrew Mullins. The event will be held in the home of Hamid Hamrah, who Mullins identifies in the invitation as having a medical marijuana license associated with Green Farms.

Money raised will go to Uniting Missouri, a political action committee formed in 2018 to help Parson win a full term as governor. Unlike candidate committees, Uniting Missouri is not restricted by the state’s campaign contribution caps.

Parson, 65, who was elected to a full term last year, is unable to run for governor again because of term limits. He’s also dismissed the idea of seeking another office in the future, most recently when he passed on a run for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2022, saying “my career will end in this office.”

Yet he’s continued raising money through Uniting Missouri.

According to disclosure reports filed this month, Uniting Missouri this year has raised nearly $100,000 and spent $110,000, mostly for fees associated with a trio of political consulting firms.

But next week’s event is raising eyebrows for another reason — the medical marijuana industry is regulated by the Parson administration and has faced scrutiny over allegations of impropriety in how licenses were handed out.

“When someone sees industry leaders are able to, not even have a seat at the table but actually pay for the table, that doesn’t speak well for how policy decisions are going to be made,” said Beth Rotman, director of money in politics and ethics for Common Cause.

Benjamin Singer, executive director of Show Me Integrity, a nonpartisan coalition focused on ethics in state government, said Parson is “just a participant in the fundamentally corrupt campaign finance system that encourages a nonstop arms race for money in politics.”

A spokeswoman for the governor did not respond to a request for comment. The PAC declined comment.

Legislative inquiry

Missourians voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2018, and state regulators within the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) quickly got to work trying to build the program from the ground up.

They just as quickly began facing criticism.

The Missouri House launched an inquiry into the medical marijuana program in early 2020.

At the heart of the investigation has been widespread reports of irregularities in how license applications were scored, as well as allegations that conflicts of interest within DHSS and a private company hired to score applications may have tainted the process.

The industry has also faced FBI scrutiny.

In November 2019, DHSS received a subpoena issued by the United States District Court for the Western District. It demanded the agency turn over all records pertaining to four medical marijuana license applications.

The copy of the subpoena that was made public redacted the identity of the four applicants at the request of the FBI.

The department was given until Jan. 7, 2020, to turn over to a grand jury any records in its possession about the applications. Two days later the state legislature convened, and in the weeks that followed, FBI agents began interviewing lawmakers, lobbyists and staff about medical marijuana.

Lyndall Fraker, director of medical marijuana regulation at the Missouri Department of Health and Seniors Services, later testified under oath that the subpoena was connected to an FBI investigation in Independence.

That probe has centered on a pair of utility contracts approved by the city council, but FBI agents questioned at least one Independence marijuana advocate about local regulations on medical marijuana. Last summer, the FBI asked the city to provide coordinate maps of neighborhood boundaries within city council districts.

One person connected to each of the lines of FBI inquiry in Independence is Steve Tilley, a lobbyist who represents the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association. He was previously registered to lobby for Green Farms LLC, and counts numerous other medical marijuana businesses among his clients.

Tilley is also a longtime friend, adviser and fundraiser for the governor. At one point in 2020, a quarter of every dollar raised to elect Parson governor was connected to Tilley and his lobbying clients.

Pointing to next week’s fundraiser for Parson, Rotman said things don’t have to be illegal or corrupt in order to be problematic.

“In many instances it’s clear,” she said, “to get the face time, to get the phone call returned, to get the one-on-one conversation, it requires these campaign contributions.”

This story was produced by the Missouri Independent, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy.

Recommended Stories

  • Parson asked for Missouri health director Williams’ resignation, but mum on why

    The governor said he thought it was “the best thing” to go another direction.

  • Missouri health director Randall Williams is gone, and he won’t be missed

    We don’t know why the man who tracked Missouri women’s menstrual cycles is out the door.

  • Severe weather to kick back into high gear across South

    Following a stretch of winterlike cold, a dangerous weekend is in store across the South as large areas of severe storms are expected to fire up from Texas and Oklahoma to the Atlantic coast. On Friday morning, some areas of the Southeast were under freeze warnings and frost advisories, with several cities dipping to below-normal and even record-challenging temperatures. One of those cities was Memphis, Tennessee, which reported a low of 37 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the old record of 39 from 1927. However, conditions are expected to flip, and storms bringing hail, damaging winds and flooding downpours are forecast to ignite across the region this weekend. This image is of the freeze warnings (darker blue) and frost advisories (lighter blue) in effect on Friday morning, April 23, 2021, and shows the extreme cold in place before storms develop in the Southeast over the weekend. Humidity levels will increased on Friday across the southern Plains as the Gulf of Mexico fed moisture into the region, and a warm front swept through. Thunderstorms began to fire up across Texas first on Friday afternoon. "Severe weather is possible across the area through very early Saturday morning," the NWS office in Shreveport, Louisiana, said on Twitter Thursday. The NWS office in Birmingham, Alabama, and several other offices echoed this sentiment as well. "Damaging wind gusts, flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes are possible with any of the storms," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said. Hail as large as 3.5 inches in diameter -- nearly equivalent to the size of a softball -- fell over parts of Foard County, Texas, around 5:45 p.m. CDT. Parts of Hardeman and Willbarger also saw notably-sized hailstones ranging from 2 to nearly 3.37 inches in diameter, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center Storm Reports. The center also noted at least three preliminary tornado reports, one in Hall County and two in Hardeman County, Texas. All three were reported between 5 and 6 p.m. CDT. There have only been 34 tornadoes reported across the United States so far this April, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), compared to the average number of 224 tornadoes for the month. AccuWeather meteorologists, however, suspect that a pattern change is coming soon. The storms in Texas moved into Arkansas and Louisiana by Friday evening. From there, the storms will continue into central and southern Mississippi overnight, according to Adamson. "Meanwhile, the other area of thunderstorms will move into eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas overnight," Adamson said. On Saturday, storms will pick up again and stretch to western South Carolina and the Florida Panhandle. "There can be strong thunderstorms with drenching rain, damaging wind gusts and hail from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Southeast on Saturday," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. Isolated tornadoes will be possible across eastern Louisiana into the coastal Carolinas. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Into the evening hours, storms will stretch from the Carolina coast to Jacksonville, Florida. Then, storms are expected to move offshore overnight. One of the primary concerns across much of the Southeast is going to be flooding downpours, despite how quickly these storms will be moving. Heavy rainfall from the potent storm can cause flash flooding across an already rain-soaked Southeast. Areas in northern Louisiana and central Mississippi are expected to be hit particularly hard by intense rainfall through the weekend. Friday, the storms are anticipated to dump copious amounts of rainfall on eastern Texas, southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and western Mississippi. The city of Shreveport has already received more than its normal rainfall this April, measuring over 4 inches of rain total. Jackson, Mississippi, is in a similar situation, measuring an April total thus far of 4.27 inches of rain. Typically, this area gets 3-5 inches of rain total in April, but with the upcoming torrential rainfall, these cities' rainfall totals are anticipated to rise even higher. As of early Friday morning, the Ouchita River at Felsenthal Lock and Dam in Arkansas was at minor flooding stage, along with several other locations across the region. This includes multiple spots along the Mississippi River between Louisiana and Mississippi. By Saturday, storms with heavy rain will reach Alabama through South Carolina. Birmingham, Alabama, has recorded 3.27 inches of rain this month so far, just 0.05 of an inch above average. "Given that much of Louisiana to Alabama and the Florida Panhandle has received 125-300% of normal rainfall over the last 30 days, any additional heavy rainfall in this area will lead to rivers swelling quickly with a saturated ground," Pastelok said. In the heaviest downpours, the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches could be achieved Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Those planning to travel Friday through Saturday are recommended to be extra cautious. Motorists should never cross a flooded roadway. Even if the water seems shallow, drivers are urged to turn around and find an alternate route. Drivers traveling at higher speeds across portions of interstates 10, 20 and 35 will need to reduce speeds during any downpours to prevent hydroplaning, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. The storm in the South Saturday will move through the mid-Atlantic Saturday night and continue on its northeast track for Sunday, remaining south and east of New England, according to Pastelok. This would bring a soaking rainfall to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, especially to the I-95 corridor. Looking ahead for the South, yet another severe event is expected to arrive next week in Tornado Alley, a zone from Texas to South Dakota that has often been a target of violent storms over the decades. A potent setup will bring severe thunderstorms to the eastern Plains into the central Gulf Coast between Tuesday and Thursday, according to Pastelok. "The storm's cold front will trigger the threat of torrential downpours, potentially damaging wind gusts," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will add fuel to the thunderstorms that ignite. The severe weather danger next week could coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Super Tornado Outbreak of 2011. More than 300 people were killed and more than 2,900 were injured as a result of the devastating outbreak. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Documents Reveal Cops Chasing Absurd Antifa and BLM Tips

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe graffiti on a port-a-potty in a gravel pit was, in the opinion of one Washington state resident, a sign that anti-fascists might blow up a nearby dam. Another local was convinced that a young man reading signs was actually an “Antifa or BLM scout.” A third person warned, via an anonymous email tip, that her ex-husband was part of an anti-fascist group that was coming to burn down the town.All these complaints were forwarded throughout police ranks in Washington, where officials urged vigilance against the leftist threat.As racial justice protests flared across the country in summer 2020, so did conservative fears of leftist protesters. From Oregon to Virginia, social media lit up with rumors about anti-fascists (“antifa”) or Black Lives Matter participants, who were allegedly coming to terrorize small towns.Anacortes, a scenic city of 17,000 in coastal Washington, was no exception. From June to August 2020, the city’s police department received repeated tips about supposed antifa threats, according to police documents obtained by the government transparency nonprofit Property of the People and shared with The Daily Beast. Even some of the most absurd claims found their way up to state-level law enforcement, those documents show.Ryan Shapiro, executive director of Property of the People, reiterated that the complaints came amid a summer of rumors and innuendo about antifa and Black Lives Matter. After fresh fears circulated in some conservative channels and law enforcement warned about the potential for mass unrest in the wake of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder case in Minnesota, it’s safe to say that chatter has not subsided.20-Year-Old MAGA Politician’s War on Antifa Backfires Horribly“Conservative and law enforcement panic about antifa and BLM hasn’t gone anywhere,” Shapiro told The Daily Beast. “These documents aren’t even a year old, and we’ve had an attempted coup in the interim. It’s not like tensions have cooled. We now have tens of millions of people collectively consumed by manufactured paranoia about social justice movements, who also believe the presidential election was stolen with the aid of antifa and BLM. We’re likely to see a new round of mass protests against police violence, and I expect the right-wing response will in some ways be even more ferocious than last year.”The documents, obtained via Freedom of Information request, reveal the absurdity of some of last year’s complaints.In mid-June, an Anacortes resident contacted the local Skagit County Sheriff’s Office via the neighborhood-based social network NextDoor. She and her neighbors often held tailgates where “we all fly the American Flag. We are very peaceful. We have signs like Support your Local Police, Support our Troops, Defend the Police, Proud to be an American, Home of the Free Because of the Brave etc,” she wrote.But on a recent weekend, she continued, “there was a young man with very short bleached blond hair who walked around in the street right in front of us and read every one of our signs. Paticularly [sic] the Support your Local Police. He had a mean look on his face and looked inside my Jeep where the tail gate was up and he could see more of our signs and American Flags.“Then he ran across the street and got in a car with someone else and drove off. I have never seen him before. I thought it was odd but one of our group is a retired school principal and very astute. He, with all confidence said that the young man was an Antifa or BLM scout. When he said that to me it immediately rang true and I was quite sure he was right.”Do you know something we should about the far right, or how police respond to the left? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.She said she hoped “Antifa or BLM does not come to Anacortes to harass us or put people in danger. Is there any way you can check up on their plans?”The Skagit County Sheriff forwarded the message to the Anacortes Police Department. The sheriff’s office told The Daily Beast they’d forwarded the message because the tipster lived in Anacortes.Mid-June was a popular time for rumors about the left. The following day, the Anacortes Police Department received its own tip, this one anonymous, from someone who claimed that “my ex husband is in a group with antifa. He called me and said do not go anywhere. stay home on Sunday because they are coming to Anacortes to break up a group on Commmercial [sic] street on sunday. I love Anacortes. I left Seattle to live a better life here with my kids. And I do not want anacorte burned up and people hurt and cops hurt.”Anacortes Police Chief John Small then forwarded both tips to sheriffs, chiefs, and detectives at five local law enforcement agencies, plus a commander and a sergeant with the Washington State Patrol.“I received the below e-mail from Undersheriff Clark yesterday which was interesting,” Small wrote, adding, “Today I received the attached anonymous letter alluding to Antifa coming to Anacortes this Sunday to wreak their havoc... We will be increasing our staffing on Sunday, but in reality it’s still not many people. If we start to yell for help on the radio I didn’t want it to be a surprise.”Contacted by The Daily Beast, Small said none of those supposed threats were ever substantiated, but that it wasn’t unusual for police to forward tips among law enforcement agencies.“I can’t speak for all law enforcement in our state, but all the agencies in Skagit County are small agencies and we commonly share this type of information since we rely on each other for ‘mutual aid’ in response to a significant event,” Small told The Daily Beast.Washington was not the only state to see law enforcement bombarded with antifa rumors online. In Coquille, Oregon, last summer, a sheriff helped fan antifa fears when he posted on Facebook that “3 buss [sic] loads of ANTIFA protestors are making their way from Douglas County headed for Coquille then to Coos Bay.” The fabled buses never appeared. And when a hoaxer publicized a fake antifa flag-burning event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in July, police arrived at the scene that was overrun with far-right groups who had come to oppose the left.The following month, another alleged antifa threat, even wilder than the others, found its way to the Skagit County Sheriff, documents show. In this case, it involved two overturned port-a-potties in a gravel pit near a boat launch in Concrete, Washington.One of the port-a-potties had been spray painted with the acronym “ACAB,” short for “all cops are bastards.” The other was tagged with an A in a circle, an anarchist symbol. But where some observers might have seen common vandalism symbols, the tipster who photographed the port-a-potties saw something more ominous—maybe even part of a plot to blow up a dam.Columbus Police Fatally Shoot a Person as Chauvin Guilty Verdict Comes Down“Looks like Antifa has been up to Lake Shannon,” the tipster wrote in an email that was forwarded to the Skagit County Sheriff. “That’s incredibly worrisome. The anarchy symbol, ‘ACAB’ (all cops are bastards)... that’s an Antifa signature. Too close to town, for sure... but really worrisome when you consider Antifa is now using explosives in cities, organizing with firearms, and... by being at the lake, they were right next to the dam. Just sayin’. Can'tbe [sic] too careful, you know? Not in these times.”A sergeant ordered the area to be monitored, claiming that anti-fascists might have previously used the gravel pit as a “training area.”“Please be aware that there have been some antifa type graffiti at the Lake Shannon boat launch and surrounding area,” the sergeant wrote. “Please monitor the area and be careful. A few years ago we had information that some of them were using the pit for training purposes.”When reached for comment, a Skagit County Sheriff spokesperson told The Daily Beast the department did not have any information about incidents at the gravel pit.Shapiro stressed that, while the complaints were far-fetched, they indicated a populace on edge about vague threats, and police departments receptive to those fears. And that has ominous implications as protesters once again take to the streets in large numbers—and police show signs of harsh tactics.“When individuals and law enforcement have been whipped into such a paranoid frenzy that they’re primed to see ‘antifa’ or ‘BLM’ terrorist conspiracies literally in the toilet, the situation is a powder keg,” Shapiro said. “There’s a direct line from this sort of deliberately induced political hysteria to violent, repressive crackdowns on progressive dissent.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Moving to Myrtle Beach? Already own? This new tool says if your home is likely to flood.

    As more and more people have moved here — in addition to several recent, devastating hurricanes — concerns about flooding have ​increased, and some have had to face the question: Will my new home flood?

  • Dozens of inmates injected with too much COVID vaccine at Iowa prison, officials say

    Two staff members have been placed on administrative leave.

  • George W. Bush Says He Wrote in Condoleezza Rice in 2020 Presidential Election

    Former President George W. Bush recently revealed that instead of voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he wrote in the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “She knows it,” Bush reportedly told People magazine of Rice, who served as secretary of state during his presidency. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.” In 2016, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush did not cast votes for a presidential candidate, voting only for Republican candidates in down-ballot races, his spokesperson said. Bush’s decision not to vote for his party’s nominee two presidential cycles running may be the product of bad blood between the Bush family and Trump in the wake of the 2016 GOP primary. During the 2016 race, Trump repeatedly insulted Bush’s brother, Jeb Bush, who also ran a 2016 bid for the presidency. While campaigning, Trump also criticized the Bush legacy and blamed George W. Bush for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Though Bush has been critical of the GOP in recent promotional interviews for his new book Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, he used the People interview to walk back his recent harsh appraisal of the party. In an interview with NBC’s Today that aired Tuesday, Bush called the GOP “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.” He later toned down his remarks in his interview with People: “Really, what I should have said — there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president.” “But I painted with too broad a brush … because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem,” he added. While promoting the new book, which features portraits of American immigrants, Bush has said he hopes to usher in a more “respectful tone” on Capitol Hill. The mission of the book, he said, is to help change Congress’ outlook on the country’s immigration policy. “Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” Bush said, addressing Congress in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday. “Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.” Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001 to 2009, has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants given they pass a background check and pay any back taxes.

  • George W Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election – and it wasn’t Biden or Trump

    Revelation follows criticism of Republican party in recent days

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Father takes his biracial daughter out of school after teacher cut her hair without permission

    ‘I’m not one to try to make things about race. I’ve pretty much grown up with only white people, myself,’ father Jimmy Hoffmeyer says

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • Myanmar: Military chief set to make first foreign trip since coup

    The Jakarta regional summit will be Min Aung Hlaing's first trip since the army took power in a coup.

  • Track all of Biden's executive orders and actions as president

    President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders on his first days in office, highlighting his agenda and reversing Trump-era policies.

  • Woman Who Survived Caitlyn Jenner’s Fatal 2015 Car Crash May Vote to Elect Her Governor

    Taylor Jewell/APA family affected by a fatal car crash six years ago involving Caitlyn Jenner seem to have no hard feelings towards her—and might even toss a vote her way in her bid to become Governor of California.Lea Wolf-Millesi laughed when she was reached by The Daily Beast for comment on Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign, saying she was still processing the news. As for whether she’d vote for the Olympian, she said, “I don’t know yet! I’m still digesting it.”Jenner finally announced her long-rumored run on Friday morning, hoping to wrestle the seat from Democrat Gavin Newsom. The 71-year-old has roped in some influential Republican party members and former President Donald Trump’s top advisors, including Tony Fabrizio, Steven Cheung, and Brad Parscale.Jenner’s right-wing team could help sway the decision of Wolf-Millesi and her husband Peter, a noted pianist and composer, who were seen last January at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago supporting the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, according to photos posted to Facebook.At any rate, Wolf-Millesi’s lighthearted comments seem to confirm that the family has moved on from the February 2015 four-car pile-up in Malibu, despite the family claiming they sustained serious injuries.Though Jenner was not criminally charged over the accident, the local sheriff's department determined she was driving her Cadillac Escalade at an “unsafe speed” for the road conditions when she rear-ended 69-year-old widow Kim Howe’s Lexus, pushing her into oncoming traffic. Howe then crashed head-on into the Wolf-Millesis, killing her.The Daily Beast reached out to Howe’s two stepchildren for comment.The Wolf-Millesi family sued Jenner over the crash and, in their court papers, listed extensive injuries. In the car was Wolf-Millesi, Peter, their two sons, one who was only a month old, and Wolf-Millesi’s mother, Elga Maurer.Maurer suffered the worst injuries, including a cervical spine fracture, according to their lawsuit. Wolf-Millesi, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Hummer H2, said both of her legs were hurt and she had pain in her neck and back. Peter claimed nerves in both his hands and wrists were damaged.Their infant son was “not responding to stimuli at the scene” so he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but ultimately suffered no physical injury.“We were shocked and terrified we were all going to die,” Peter said in a statement at the time.“When you’re involved in an accident that claimed the life of someone, you’re just not the same anymore. So many lives have been changed forever,” Wolf-Millesi added.It was reported in 2018 that Jenner agreed to pay out $800,000 to the family, with Maurer receiving $500,000, Wolf-Millesi and Peter each receiving $100,000 and their sons getting $50,000 each.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden administration allows LGBTQ Pride flag to fly over US embassies after Trump banned it

    Reversing a Trump-era ban, the State Department is allowing US embassies to fly the rainbow banner alongside the American flag