Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Supports European Industrial Hemp Association in Opinion Letter on Legal Status of CBD and Hemp

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® is proud to support the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) in its recent opinion letter to the European Commission on the legal status of cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp.



EIHA’s letter was written in response to the European Commission’s decision to suspend all applications for hemp extracts and natural cannabinoids under the European Union’s Novel Food rules and also deem under a “preliminary conclusion” that extracts from the flowering and fruiting tops of the hemp plant should be considered a drug under the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961. EIHA explains that the decision is “not based on the latest scientific literature nor inspired by the current debate at the United Nations level.”

EIHA believes that industrial hemp and its downstream products are not narcotic or psychotropic drugs. Hemp is exempted from the scope of the United Nations Single Convention of 1961, which features a clear distinction between cannabis varieties grown for the production of drugs and exempting cannabis grown for any other purpose (with low levels of THC).

“Hemp has been a food source for centuries and for decades the EU has stated that hemp extracts are not novel. It seems like a political move to now attempt to change its legal status,” said Kannaway® Managing Director of International Janne Heimonen. “There is great consumer demand for products and hemp farming supports the EU’s ambitious sustainability goals. We are fully committed to helping the industry keep providing consumers the products they need.”

Kannaway® has led the CBD industry in Europe since 2018. In December 2019, Kannaway® executives spoke in the European Parliament at a special event on "The State of Hemp in Europe” about how to improve the European hemp market for all of its applications including CBD products.

“Kannaway has pioneered the hemp CBD industry in Europe and plans to continue to grow its robust market there,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “Our portfolio of Companies has worked with government leaders around the world to make sure that people have legal access to CBD and we will do the same in Europe.”

To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit http://www.kannaway.com.

About Kannaway

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

