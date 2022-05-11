Medical marijuana is still a Schedule 1 substance in DUI cases, PA Superior Court rules

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has rejected an argument in a driving under the influence case that medical marijuana is not a Schedule 1 controlled substance, a drug that has holds no current medical use and poses a high potential for abuse.

Judge Deborah A. Kunselman wrote the 17-page opinion on May 5 in the case of Franklin Dabney Jr., 29, of Hanover.

Adams County Common Pleas Judge Shawn C. Wagner in 2021 found Dabney guilty of driving under the influence, careless driving and speeding and sentenced him to six months’ probation, with 10 days on house arrest, and handed down almost $1,115 in fines.

Here’s what you need to know about the case:

What happened in the case?

On April 27, 2020, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Mark Brandt was in an unmarked vehicle in Tyrone Township, Adams County, when he clocked a car going 93 mph in a 65 mph zone and initiated a traffic stop.

At one point, Brandt noticed a “strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from inside the vehicle. That’s when Dabney took out a medical marijuana card and stated that the smell was probably originating from his clothes.

Law enforcement conducted a warrantless search of the vehicle, finding flakes of suspected marijuana near the center console and front-passenger seat as well as a shopping bag containing three baggies of weed.

Dabney, police said, had dilated and red eyes. He also showed signs of impairment during standard field sobriety tests.

Police arrested Dabney and took him to Gettysburg Hospital, where a blood test revealed that he had active marijuana compounds and metabolites in his system.

Prosecutors later agreed to exclude the weed found in his car from evidence and withdrew three of the charges against him.

On May 4, 2021, Dabney was convicted of five counts at a bench trial. He later appealed to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

What did both sides argue?

First, Dabney argued that medical marijuana is not a Schedule 1 controlled substance in Pennsylvania and that law enforcement should be prohibited from charging and prosecuting him for two subsections of DUI.

Otherwise, Dabney contended, the DUI law would be in “direct conflict” with the Medical Marijuana Act. And unlike prior cases, he had a medical marijuana card.

He did not contest one subsection that penalizes people who are under the influence of drugs and cannot safely drive.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office, meanwhile, argued that nothing in the law had changed marijuana’s classification as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Kunselman wrote for the three-judge panel that medical marijuana remained a Schedule 1 controlled substance and stated that no conflict existed in state law.

The Vehicle Code and Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, she said, make it illegal for people to drive with any detectable amount of a Schedule 1 controlled substance in their blood.

“There is no need for ‘medical marijuana’ to be listed as a Schedule I controlled substance because medical marijuana is marijuana, specifically marijuana ‘for certified medical use,’” Kunselman said.

Dabney, she said, was not prosecuted for legally using medical marijuana — but for driving after ingesting cannabis.

Why does this ruling matter?

The opinion is precedential, which means that it has a binding effect on future cases in Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear if Dabney plans to ask for reargument or appeal the ruling.

Dabney's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Christian DeFilippo, said that decision is up to his client.

"That’s certainly something we’re considering," DeFilippo said. "I want to let him take some time to make that decision.”

In Pennsylvania, there are 406,454 active medical marijuana patients, according to a March 22 presentation at the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board meeting.But while approved doctors can recommend medical marijuana for conditions including cancer, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, patients cannot legally drive with any detectable amount of cannabis or its metabolites in their system. That’s regardless of whether they were impaired.

DeFilippo said he believes there is lack of information out there for medical marijuana patients.

Doctors recommending medical cannabis, he said, are not attorneys. They can't provide legal advice.

He noted that a first-offense DUI can lead to a one-year driver's license suspension. In his opinion, that's the harshest part of the penalty — especially in rural communities such as Adams County.

People who drive on a suspended license stemming from a DUI conviction, he said, can face jail time.

“There’s so many clients and so many people we deal with on a regular basis who have medical marijuana and end up in this situation," DeFilippo said. “There’s just so many ramifications. DUIs just don’t go away in six months," he later added.Besides affecting other pending appeals based on his argument, DeFilippo said, the ruling puts the impetus back on the Legislature to address the issue. Lawmakers, though, he said, move slow.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said the opinion upholds the statute that's been on the books in Pennsylvania.

Sinnett said he also believes that there is a misconception that the Medical Marijuana Act changed the DUI law.

“The law’s pretty clear," Sinnett said. "There might be a separate discussion on whether it should be that way or not," he added, "but we deal with what the law says. And it’s always been consistent what the DUI law says.”

Are there any proposals to change the zero-tolerance DUI law for medical marijuana in PA?

Yes.

State Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia, has a introduced a proposal, HB 900, which would eliminate the zero-tolerance provision for medical marijuana in the DUI law.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Beaver, Greene and Washington counties, is the prime sponsor of SB 167, which would require law enforcement to have proof of actual impairment for medical marijuana patients in DUI cases.

Both Rabb and Bartolotta have emphasized that their proposals would not permit people to drive impaired.

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

