Medical marijuana user worries about supply among increase of recreational use

More communities are not allowing the sale of recreational marijuana.

“It shouldn’t be no hassle like they’re trying to make every 12 months,” Phillip Newland said.

Newland doesn’t see why businesses must wait to start selling recreationally as long as they keep recreational and medical sales separate.

A woman who had just bought her medical marijuana supply at Zenleaf dispensary in Riverside said the same.

“I don’t have any problem with recreational getting started right now and right away, Like I said, my biggest concern is just making sure that those that truly need the medical, we do have what we need,” she said.

>> Ohio Senate bill would permit medical marijuana shops to sell legal, recreational pot

Although they wouldn’t mind if recreational marijuana sales kicked off as soon as possible, Riverside City Council put a stop to it for the next year.

The city council voted on a 12-month moratorium on issuing permits for specific land uses ... including for recreational marijuana.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he wants recreational marijuana to be regulated like alcohol is.

“We are in a weird position in regards to marijuana you know look, I don’t want to see recreational marijuana in Ohio, but the voters did and 57 percent of them did,” DeWine said.

DeWine said right now the ballot measure language basically puts Ohio in a position where marijuana is legal to use, grow and possess but you can’t buy it legally.

He said he has concerns that we will start seeing storefront places, like vape shops, sell marijuana that is not regulated.



