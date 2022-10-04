Medical Orgs Ask DOJ to Probe ‘Threats’ against Hospitals That Provide Child Gender-Transition Procedures

Three major medical organizations urged the Department of Justice on Monday to investigate and prosecute threats against health-care facilities that provide gender-transition procedures to children.

Addressing Attorney General Merrick Garland, a joint letter, obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo and sent by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the Children’s Hospital Association, claimed that attacks against hospitals that advertise s0-called gender-affirming care have been rampant. The petition cited incidents in Boston, Mass., Akron, Ohio, Nashville, Tenn., and Seattle, Wash.

The groups asked the DOJ to “investigate the organizations, individuals, and entities coordinating, provoking, and carrying out bomb threats and threats of personal violence against children’s hospitals and physicians around the U.S.”

The nod to Nashville was in reference to Daily Wire host Matt Walsh’s exposé on the Pediatric Transgender Clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which allegedly performs gender-transition procedures, including double mastectomies, on minors.

After a few days of investigation, Walsh announced on Twitter that talks were in the works with Republican Tennessee state representatives William Lamberth and Jack Johnson to propose legislation to end the hospital’s child-gender-procedures operation.

“We are working on a bill to shut down Vanderbilt’s child gender transition program and ban the practice in the state. Tennesseans do not want this barbarism in our state. We will put a stop to it,” Walsh tweeted.

The groups allege in the letter that “an international campaign of disinformation” perpetrated by a few high-profile social-media pundits is largely to blame for the rise in intimidation against hospitals. They also demanded that technology companies — presumably Twitter would be chief among them — to curtail such content on their platforms.

Families seeking medical interventions, namely hormone therapy and reconstructive surgery, to help facilitate sex change for their kids, now “fear for their personal safety,” the letter claims.

Rufo pointed out on Twitter that the organizations’ letter to the DOJ is reminiscent of a letter that the National School Board Association sent to the department this time last year, pleading for Garland to deploy the FBI against parents who protested radically progressive curricula and Covid-19 restrictions at school-board meetings. Like the medical groups’ letter, the NSBA’s letter cited episodes of “threats” to justify its request for federal intervention. A few days after Garland received the letter, he issued a memo mobilizing the FBI, in collaboration with U.S. attorneys and local law-enforcement agencies, to probe and potentially prosecute parents found guilty of threatening school administrators.

