Medical Orgs Ask DOJ to Probe ‘Threats’ against Hospitals That Provide Child Gender-Transition Procedures

2
Caroline Downey
·2 min read

Three major medical organizations urged the Department of Justice on Monday to investigate and prosecute threats against health-care facilities that provide gender-transition procedures to children.

Addressing Attorney General Merrick Garland, a joint letter, obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo and sent by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the Children’s Hospital Association, claimed that attacks against hospitals that advertise s0-called gender-affirming care have been rampant. The petition cited incidents in Boston, Mass., Akron, Ohio, Nashville, Tenn., and Seattle, Wash.

The groups asked the DOJ to “investigate the organizations, individuals, and entities coordinating, provoking, and carrying out bomb threats and threats of personal violence against children’s hospitals and physicians around the U.S.”

The nod to Nashville was in reference to Daily Wire host Matt Walsh’s exposé on the Pediatric Transgender Clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which allegedly performs gender-transition procedures, including double mastectomies, on minors.

After a few days of investigation, Walsh announced on Twitter that talks were in the works with Republican Tennessee state representatives William Lamberth and Jack Johnson to propose legislation to end the hospital’s child-gender-procedures operation.

“We are working on a bill to shut down Vanderbilt’s child gender transition program and ban the practice in the state. Tennesseans do not want this barbarism in our state. We will put a stop to it,” Walsh tweeted.

The groups allege in the letter that “an international campaign of disinformation” perpetrated by a few high-profile social-media pundits is largely to blame for the rise in intimidation against hospitals. They also demanded that technology companies — presumably Twitter would be chief among them — to curtail such content on their platforms.

Families seeking medical interventions, namely hormone therapy and reconstructive surgery, to help facilitate sex change for their kids, now “fear for their personal safety,” the letter claims.

Rufo pointed out on Twitter that the organizations’ letter to the DOJ is reminiscent of a letter that the National School Board Association sent to the department this time last year, pleading for Garland to deploy the FBI against parents who protested radically progressive curricula and Covid-19 restrictions at school-board meetings. Like the medical groups’ letter, the NSBA’s letter cited episodes of “threats” to justify its request for federal intervention. A few days after Garland received the letter, he issued a memo mobilizing the FBI, in collaboration with U.S. attorneys and local law-enforcement agencies, to probe and potentially prosecute parents found guilty of threatening school administrators.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors At Jan. 6 Sedition Trial Say Oath Keepers ‘Pervert’ Constitution

    The five defendants say they were just security guards. Prosecutors say they tried to change the course of U.S. history.

  • New Space Force Chief Confirmed

    President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Space Force was confirmed last week by the U.S. Senate, giving the service its second ever chief.

  • Donald Trump suggests he turned over Kim Jong Un letters to National Archives. (He didn't)

    The claim about the letters from the North Korean leader comes amid a probe into whether Trump improperly took classified docs out of the White House.

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Will Rule On Important Cases for Black Folks

    For the first time, the U.S. Supreme Court is in session with a Black woman on the bench. Unfortunately, the docket of cases that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will vote on could wind up making the country a much more perilous place for Black folks to live.

  • United States brings home 7 detainees in prisoner swap with Venezuela

    United States brings home 7 detainees in prisoner swap with Venezuela

  • ‘Not a scene from a soap opera.’ Jury to decide if Mexican actor broke law with fatal punch

    Jurors will soon deliberate the fate of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle for the fatal punch landed on motorist Jesus Ricardo Hernandez three years ago. And frame by frame, second by second, the surveillance video of the encounter will be key to their decision.

  • Rick Scott says he wants to know more about timing of evacuations in Lee County

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday said he wanted more information about the devastation wrought in Lee County in Florida by Hurricane Ian, which has raised questions about evacuation timing in the hard-hit county. Scott, a former Florida governor, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that officials were “going to look and…

  • Tyler Kistner says states should decide abortion laws

    With just 36 days until the election, one of the major dividing points in races is abortion rights. Perhaps nowhere more than in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, where Rep. Angie Craig is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Tyler Kistner.

  • Twitter flags abortion ad from New York congressional hopeful Max Rose as age-restricted

    Twitter placed an age barrier on an abortion-focused ad from a New York congressional candidate on Monday, saying the Democrat’s clip could be inappropriate for viewers younger than 18. The move by Twitter drew swift outcry from the candidate, Max Rose, and came as the latest flashpoint in a feud between Democrats and social media platforms over content restrictions following the Supreme ...

  • Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

    A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported. The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.

  • Booker brands GOP Sen. Rand Paul as 'barrier' to progress

    Democrat Charles Booker railed against Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as a “barrier” to progress Monday night as he made a pitch to Kentucky voters in a solo appearance on statewide television. Booker, a former state lawmaker, touted his plans to expand health care access, stoutly defended his support for abortion rights and said policymakers must deal with “climate chaos” that he linked to monster storms hitting Kentucky and other parts of the country. With about a month left in the fall campaign, the Democratic challenger was the lone Senate hopeful to appear on the candidate program on Kentucky Educational Television.

  • Medical groups call on DOJ to investigate threats targeting gender-affirming care

    Story at a glance Leading medical organizations are asking the Department of Justice to investigate a string of recent online attacks against hospitals that provide gender-affirming health care to transgender minors. Right-wing commentators and social media users have accused children’s hospitals that provide gender-affirming care of abusing children. Research has shown that access to gender-affirming…

  • Scott County, Arkansas sheriff, Waldron police officer charged with battery

    The Scott County, Arkansas sheriff and a former police officer have been charged in connection with a rough arrest.

  • US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

    The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4 students have left in an exodus spurred by decisions made five years ago to shutter a coal-fired power plant and mine that sit just up the road from the school in a largely Navajo community. The San Juan Generating Station burned its last bit of coal Thursday.

  • ‘9 to 5’ inspires doc, title tune remake

    Filmmakers Gary and Larry Lane discuss their "9 to 5" documentary and reimagining Dolly Parton's Oscar-nominated theme song as a duet between Parton and Kelly Clarkson. (Oct. 3)

  • Doug Mastriano bizarrely pledged to ban pole dancing from schools if he is elected governor of Pennsylvania

    Doug Mastriano said he would ban pole dancing in schools, playing on right-wing rhetoric accusing liberal teachers of sexualising children.

  • Tennessee GOP tells hospital to stop providing gender-affirming surgeries, says legislature must act ‘immediately’

    Story at a glance Dozens of Tennessee House Republicans are calling on Vanderbilt University Medical Center to stop providing gender-affirming surgeries to minors. In a letter sent to hospital leadership last week, lawmakers said they were alarmed by reporting from the Daily Wire, a conservative news site, that detailed “surgical mutilations” at the hospital’s Pediatric…

  • Trump Shows Love To Ginni Thomas At Rally For Backing His Big Election Lie

    Trump told Michigan rally attendees on Saturday that Virginia "Ginni" Thomas is a “great woman” and didn't do something "stupid people" do.

  • Supreme Court will take up a case challenging legal immunity for tech sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google

    Former President Trump and Republicans railed against the Section 230 protections, which shield tech companies from lawsuits for user-created content.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump ally Lindell's defamation case appeal

    Mike Lindell, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, must face a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc accusing him of defamation for pushing false claims that its voting machines rigged the 2020 presidential election, with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turning away his appeal. The justices rejected a bid by Lindell and his company My Pillow Inc to immediately appeal a federal judge's refusal to toss the lawsuit. Denver-based Dominion's lawsuit against Lindell is one of a number that the company and a competitor, Smartmatic USA Inc, have filed against Trump allies and conservative media outlets over false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump through widespread voting fraud.