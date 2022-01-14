Medical professional evaluates omicron surge as hospitals and schools suffer
A California physician talks the latest on COVID-19, including the countrywide testing shortage.
U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In updated guidance posted late Friday afternoon, CDC officials removed concerns related to supply shortages and more clearly said that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks provide the most protection. The CDC has evolved its mask guidance throughout the pandemic.
Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.
Each wave of Covid-19 has hit Washington state’s hospitals harder than the last. Now, two years into the pandemic, most of the nurses who worked at the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle have left, and the department is having trouble finding enough nurses to treat its patients. “We do not have the same nursing staff, essentially, that we had even last summer,” says Dr. Steve Mitchell, medical director of the department.
After a five-day quarantine, about a third of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, might still be infectious, according to new data. PCR tests detect virus particles but cannot tell whether they are infectious or merely inactive remnants. In sequential samples from 176 people with positive PCR tests, they looked for genetic material that the virus produces when it is actively making copies of itself and is still transmissible.
Because of a Boston Public Schools mandate that windows be kept open to mitigate the spread of Covid, parents have been forced to send their children to school dressed in winter clothing.
There are many tell-tale signs N95s and KN95s are fake, thus making them not recommended to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
