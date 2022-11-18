Medical record: Baby Kamryn was lice-free a month before her death

Nov. 17—A little more than a month before toddler Kamryn Cummings was found dead and infested with lice inside her Weare family home, a doctor visit concluded with no mention of lice on the child.

The rapid increase in lice could be a sign of poor hygiene in the home, testified Dr. Resmiye Oral, the head of Dartmouth Health Child Advocacy and Protection Program.

"It is very easy for lice to multiply very rapidly in that four-week time period," Oral testified.

Oral took the stand Thursday in the trial of Christian Cummings, 24, who faces negligent homicide, child endangerment and reckless conduct charges in connection with the death of his 1 1/2-year-old daughter on Feb. 14, 2019. He is on trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.

The child was found dead about 1 a.m. while sleeping in a seat. Her causes of death have been listed as dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and/or an untreated urinary tract infection.

Lice infestation of the toddler has been a key part of the trial. Lice are listed as a contributory factor in her death, and Hillsborough County prosecutor Mark Ryder said Kamryn's body was infested with lice.

Defense lawyer Ted Lothstein has referenced Dartmouth Health advisories saying that lice are not dangerous.

On Thursday, Lothstein pointed to the child's medical records, noting 11 doctor visits or calls in the first year of her life.

During a July 2018 doctor visit, Kamryn had lice, and her parents were provided treatment.

During a Jan. 10, 2019, doctor visit, no mention was made of lice, according to medical records. Yet, police noted her dead body was infested, with lice in her face, eyes and ears.

Oral said several reasons could be responsible for the discrepancy in such a short period. The treatment could have been "suboptimal," a family member could have reinfected the patient, or the parent may not have mentioned lice during a doctor visit, Oral said.

Dartmouth Health's guidance on lice said they are not dangerous. But Oral pointed out that the guidance urges parents to watch for changes in a child's health and contact a doctor if lice or nits reappear on the patient or other family members.

To not do so could amount to medical neglect.

"It seems like a caregiver should know what to do if lice should appear," Oral said.

The doctor also said signs of neglect inside the home included the child's proximity to small objects she could choke on, nearby plastic bags and the fact that people smoke, even outside the home.

Cummings faces 10 to 30 years in prison if found guilty of negligent homicide.

The testimony phase of the trial is expected to end Friday.