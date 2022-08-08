Medical student on trial in Seoul for secretly taking 32 videos and photos of women in university restroom

A Yonsei University medical student is currently undergoing trial for breaking into one of the campus’ women’s restrooms on four occasions and taking 32 videos and photos of female students.

During the student’s first trial, held at the Seoul Western District Court on Monday, the prosecution stated that the 21-year-old had broken into the women’s restroom on the first floor of Yonsei University on June 17, 20, 21 and July 4.



The student allegedly hid in the restroom stall and secretly took 32 videos and photos of female students on his cellphone.

An arrest warrant was issued by the court as there was “a risk of destroying evidence,” and the student was arrested on July 7. He was allegedly hiding in the restroom at the time of his arrest.

While being investigated, the student reportedly denied the allegations and explained that he had “went to the restroom by mistake,” reported Dong-a Ilbo.

During his trial, the lawyer stated that the student accepted the charges and is reflecting on his actions. The student briefly apologized.

“I agree with the lawyer’s opinion,” the student said.

Yonsei University College of Medicine held a disciplinary meeting following the incident; however, further procedures have been suspended due to the student’s arrest.

The next trial will be held on Sep. 28.

