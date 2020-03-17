Medical supply shortage forcing nurses to reuse masks with "no protection"

As hospitals across the U.S. brace for a surge in patients, health care workers say the protective measures taken over the next few weeks will be critical, according to CBS News' Carter Evans. Some government leaders worry the coronavirus pandemic could stretch hospitals to their breaking point while medical equipment shortages threaten to put doctors, nurses and patients at risk.

"Nurses are being asked to actually reuse masks, including surgical masks, which provide no protection," Executive Director of National Nurses United Bonnie Castillo said.

She told CBS News that one of the group's main concerns is , is quite significant."

The American Red Cross announced a severe blood shortage, with 2,700 blood drives canceled so far due to concerns over public gatherings.

Even New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern over hospitals' lack of beds should the pandemic get much worse.

"You have people on gurneys, in hallways. That is what is going to happen now if we do nothing," he warned.

Kids wish a happy birthday to woman who waves at their school bus every day

De Blasio: New Yorkers should be "prepared" for possibility of a "shelter in place" order

U.S. scientists begin human trial of coronavirus vaccine