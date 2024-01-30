Medical tech found guilty of Algona sex assaults had prior rape conviction, lawsuit claims

Hospital officials should have known a sonogram technician couldn't be trusted to treat female patients, a new lawsuit claims. After all, he'd been convicted of sexual violence in the past.

A Kossuth County woman, identified in court filings as Jane Doe, is suing former sonographer William Harris, MercyOne, Kossuth Regional Health Center and staffing company Soliant Health after she says Harris groped her during an examination in February 2023. The lawsuit comes after Harris was convicted in December of sexually assaulting two other female patients he was supposed to be treating.

That case wasn't the first time Harris was charged with sexual misconduct, according to Doe. Her lawsuit, filed Jan. 19, accuses MercyOne and Soliant of negligence in hiring and supervising Harris in light of his past conviction for "first-degree forcible rape."

Doe's attorney, Roxanne Conlin, provided the Des Moines Register court documents from a 1990 Alabama trial showing a William Harris was found guilty in a case alleging that he had sexual intercourse with a woman "by forcible compulsion."

In the new complaint, Doe alleges that while conducting an echocardiogram recommended by her doctor, Harris repeatedly touched her inappropriately with his arm and with medical equipment "in a manner inconsistent with a standard echocardiogram." Harris also allegedly asked her if she had a boyfriend and told her to pull down her pants, at which point Doe left. She says she has since suffered anxiety and trauma about medical providers.

None of the defendants have responded yet in court. It is not clear if Harris' employers performed a background check or were aware of the Alabama case when he was hired for the Kossuth County job. Soliant, a national health care staffing company, allegedly placed Harris as a licensed sonographer at the Algona hospital, a MercyOne affiliate.

A Mercy spokesperson declined to comment, citing pending litigation, while Soliant did not respond to an email from the Register. Harris does not have an attorney listed in his civil case and could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Soliant Health, MercyOne sued in Iowa over sonographer sexual assault