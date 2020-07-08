Medical Tourism Is Growing in St Kitts, Says Canadian Businessman For Financial Times' PWM Documentary

LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is home to many Canadian businessmen, according to one of them, interviewed for a new documentary from Professional Wealth Management (PWM), a publication from the Financial Times. John Zuliani, President of Vacation for Life and owner of the emblematic Royal St Kitts Hotel, says that medical tourism on the islands is growing. The successful business owner and philanthropist suggests that the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme had a "shotgun effect" with tangible impact on stimulating the economy.

Mr Zuliani also explained that Foreign Minister Mark Brantley and Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris are working towards establishing a visa waiver agreement with Canada. Nonetheless, the Canadian investor says that the current process for St Kitts and Nevis citizens to obtain a 10-year visa for Canada is via a straightforward online application. In addition, citizens normally have visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to 156 countries and territories.

Commenting on investment opportunities on the islands, Mr Zuliani said: "We have the ability to accommodate short-term hotel guests, as well as long-term guests. There are some medical universities on the islands, and medical tourism is growing in St Kitts." He also mentioned working "with a healthcare group to open certain services that we can market, focused on the healthcare services that St Kitts could eventually start providing."

One of the country's most prestigious higher education institutions is the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education, it attracts many US students or those wishing to start a career there. Moreover, the islands' peaceful and healthy lifestyle and decreasing criminality are other factors convincing families to send their children to university in St Kitts and Nevis. Furthermore, the islands prioritise safety and had a "solid" response to COVID-19, as mentioned by Norway's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

PWM Editor-in-Chief Yuri Bender visited the islands to find out what makes foreign investors have "faith in the tourism industry of these islands for so many years." He gives the example of the Zuliani family, who "has been a fixture of the real estate and hospitality industries in St Kitts and Nevis for the best part of four decades. The late Archie Zuliani came here from Toronto, Canada, in the early 1980s and began to develop and renovate coastal properties. Now, his son, John, is the islands' best-known developer." Detailing his expansion plans, Mr Zuliani said: "Our strategy is just to continue investing. At the end of the day, St Kitts is booming."

Subject to due diligence, investors and their families earn the right to live, work and study in the Federation by applying to the CBI Programme. The fastest way to obtain second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis is through the fund option. A temporary offer allows families of up to four to obtain citizenship for a reduced contribution of US$150,000.

