Many medical workers toiling during the coronavirus pandemic remain burdened by another crisis that emerged long before the outbreak: the crushing amount of the nation's student debt.

Now is the time, those beleaguered health care professionals say, for Congress to provide meaningful relief, such as total loan forgiveness, in the vein of other legislation crafted following a national tragedy — like first responders financially compensated after falling ill in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"They say we're at war, and we are putting our lives on the line," said Dr. Andrew Tisser, an upstate New York emergency room physician who has treated patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Tisser began repaying his medical school debt five years ago with the loans refinanced from federal to private. "If I were to die from COVID right now," he added, "my family would be stuck with $433,000" in student debt.

With some 45 million Americans owing about $1.7 trillion worth of student debt, a figure more than doubling over the last decade, health care professionals are often on the hook for some of the largest loan amounts. The average debt of a graduating medical student is nearly $201,500, according to 2019 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, a nonprofit that administers the Medical College Admission Test, or the MCAT.

Tisser is part of a grassroots network of physicians who drafted an online petition aimed at Washington lawmakers. It asks Congress to ensure all front-line medical workers, including physicians, nurses and emergency medical services professionals, get the personal protective equipment they need, as well as health care and tax credits; in addition, the petition seeks total loan forgiveness or at least a zero percent interest on their student loans. They also want all medical school debt — federal or private — to be discharged if a medical worker dies from COVID-19.

Tisser, who hosts a podcast about the U.S. health care system, said medical workers, in particular doctors, are "shackled" by the high costs of education in their field. After four years of undergrad and four years of medical school, physicians are required to practice at least three years as part of a residency program, with salaries during that time ranging from $40,000 to $60,000 a year.

Dr. Andrew Tisser is an emergency room physician in upstate New York. (Andrew Tisser) More

Although full-time doctors do get a bump in their salaries and physicians are among the top income earners in the country, "you're in the highest tax bracket," Tisser said, "so it's like a double hit."

He added that the assumption that all doctors are rich is a myth.

"I know myself and my wife, we are physicians in our mid-30s, and we have a combined $1 million-plus student debt between the two of us," Tisser said. "We want to go out and take care of people. Nobody becomes a doctor for the money."

Similar petitions have been gaining momentum in recent weeks as the coronavirus' spread shows no signs of abating, with the number of cases and deaths in the U.S. surpassing all other nations last week.

One petition on MoveOn.org has garnered nearly 500,000 signatures and is asking Congress in the next stimulus bill to forgive loans for doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, a nod to the GI Bill of Rights that created a comprehensive education benefit for veterans during World War II.

Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The campaign's creator wrote that "without the debt burden, more would work in lower-paying specialties like family practice, or in underserved rural and urban areas."