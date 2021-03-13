Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line

  • Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
1 / 6

Virus Outbreak

Maura Wozniak poses for a picture on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. Wozniak, a 42-year-old mother of 2 has cystic fibrosis and also has undergone lung transplants and has been moved into group 4, just ahead of the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
BRYAN ANDERSON
·5 min read

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When Ann Camden learned last month that her 17-year-old daughter got exposed to the coronavirus at school and was being sent home, she packed her belongings, jumped in the car and made the two-hour drive to the coast to stay with her recently vaccinated parents.

The 50-year-old mother had been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer and could not afford to become infected. She also was not yet eligible under North Carolina's rules to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. So she left her twin daughters with her husband and fled for safety.

Across the United States, millions of medically vulnerable people who initially were cited as a top vaccination priority group got slowly bumped down the list as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its guidelines to favor the elderly, regardless of their physical condition, and workers in a wide range of job sectors.

North Carolina is one of 24 states that currently places people under 65 with “underlying medical conditions” near the bottom of the pack to receive the vaccine, according to Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. A report she wrote for the foundation last month listed Pennsylvania as the lone state making vaccines available to the medically vulnerable during its first phase of distribution.

When North Carolina unveiled its initial guidance in October, it placed people with multiple chronic conditions near the top of the list. In response to December recommendations from the CDC to prioritize people 75 and older, however, it dropped those with chronic conditions to Phase 2. When the guidance changed again to expand eligibility to those 65 and up, medically vulnerable residents learned in January they would be dropped to Phase 4 — to be vaccinated after “frontline essential workers” but before “everyone.”

“When they slid us to group 4, it was very quiet,” Camden said. “It was like, ‘We don’t want to talk about it. We’re just gonna kind of tuck you over there.’ That in itself was kind of insulting.”

The state's top public health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said residents under 65 with chronic conditions were moved down the list after health officials received data showing elderly residents are far more likely to die of COVID-19, though she acknowledged “age is not a perfect proxy for risk.”

Camden decided not to wait for the state to qualify her. Just two days after she arrived at her parents’ house, a friend connected her with a CVS pharmacist in Wilmington who had spare doses of the vaccine about to go to waste. Camden received a Moderna shot in the pharmacist’s dining room on Feb. 21.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to take it when we can get it,” Camden said. “I don’t want to feel guilty or embarrassed because I was gonna get it whenever I could.”

Jon D’Angelo, a 32-year-old Carteret County resident who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, didn’t qualify for a vaccine since he doesn’t live in a long-term care facility. He said he jumped the line, but declined to describe where and how he got the vaccine. After a minute-long pause when asked how he justified his actions, he replied, “Justice is more important.”

Responding to the frustrations of people like Camden and D'Angelo, states are now revising their guidelines again. As of Monday, 28 states, including North Carolina, had at least partially opened up vaccine eligibility statewide to those with high-risk medical conditions, Kates said. Four additional states are making the vaccine available to medically vulnerable residents living in certain counties.

North Carolina announced this week that it would start vaccinating people 16 years or older with at least one of 18 at-risk conditions on March 17. And last week, the state expanded its eligibility guidelines to include people like D’Angelo who receive at-home care. D’Angelo is now retroactively eligible under Phase 1, which launched in December.

“I’m glad they did it, but the fact that it took three months to correct is outrageous,” D’Angelo said.

On Monday, South Carolina expanded eligibility to disabled and at-risk people, and Michigan did so for medically vulnerable residents 50 and older. California is opening up vaccinations to the disabled and at-risk on March 15.

In Georgia, the governor announced this week that those 16 or older with serious health conditions will be eligible starting March 15. Shana Frentz, a 36-year-old with two autoimmune conditions, said she secured an appointment at a Georgia pharmacy that began signing up people a day before the announcement. Before that, she had explored the possibility of going to a neighboring state. During the months it took before she became eligible in Georgia, she said she and others like her felt "kind of tossed aside.”

Maura Wozniak, a 42-year-old Charlotte-area resident, has cystic fibrosis and will wait until it’s her turn to get vaccinated. Wozniak was furious with North Carolina's decision to push her back in line, as it meant a lengthier delay for her kids to get back to the classroom. But after learning on social media that she'd soon become eligible, she cried in relief.

“They were able to hear the pleas from high-risk individuals in the state,” Wozniak said. “The fact that they gave us a date was promising. Is everything gonna be perfect? No. But at least there's a certain window now.”

___

Associated Press writer Anila Yoganathan in Atlanta contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a corps members for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • These 5 Symptoms May Predict if You Become COVID Long Hauler, Study Suggests

    The symptoms of Long COVID, or PASC (post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection), can terrorize victims for months, possibly years. Now, a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Medicine indicates that you may be able to predict whether you get it. “Experiencing more than five symptoms during the first week of illness was associated with long COVID,” say the researchers. Read on to discover the symptoms the researchers noted— and to stay safe, remember: You “Should Not Get” COVID Vaccine If You Have This Condition, Says CDC. 1 You May Have Fatigue Fatigue is the #1 most common symptom among long haulers. “There is no question that there are a considerable number of individuals who have a post-viral syndrome that really in many respects can incapacitate them for weeks and weeks following so-called recovery and clearing of the virus,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last year. “You can see people who’ve recovered who really do not get back to normal that they have things that are highly suggestive of myalgic encephalomyelitis and chronic fatigue syndrome. Brain fog, fatigue, and difficulty in concentrating so this is something we really need to seriously look at.” He says $1.15 billion has been devoted in funding to doing so. 2 You May Have a Headache “A headache is one of the first signs of COVID-19 virus, but it’s now also being recognized as a symptom that lingers long after the illness is over. Dr. Valeriya Klats, a neurologist and headache specialist with the Hartford HealthCare (HHC) Ayer Institute Headache Center in Fairfield County, said the persistent headaches take several forms, but are typically bad enough that people present for medical care,” reports Hartford Healthcare. “We’re seeing a small subset of people who have prolonged headache symptom long after their acute illness is over,” she said. “This can either be episodic or an all-day, everyday headache. The way we describe this is the new ‘daily persistent headache.’ It’s very bothersome to patients.” 3 You May Have Shortness of Breath “We know that COVID-19 attacks the lungs, causing inflammation. This may leave survivors with persistent shortness of breath. Some people who recover from COVID-19 can experience a dry cough or pain when breathing after the illness. Those who had to be placed on a ventilator may have more severe symptoms,” reports Hackensack Meridian Health. “If you’ve had COVID-19 and you’re still having trouble breathing, talk to your doctor about a pulmonary evaluation for treatment and rehabilitation to help rebuild strength,” says Laurie Jacobs, M.D., chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center. 4 You May Lose Your Sense of Smell “Almost a year later, some still haven’t recovered these senses, and for a proportion of people who have, odours are now warped: unpleasant scents have taken the place of normally delightful ones,” reports Nature. “One review, published last June, compiled data from 8,438 people with COVID-19, and found that 41% had reported experiencing smell loss. In another study, published in August, a team led by researcher Shima T. Moein at the Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences in Tehran, Iran, administered a smell-identification test to 100 people with COVID-19 in which the patients sniffed odours and identified them on a multiple-choice basis. Ninety-six per cent of the participants had some olfactory dysfunction, and 18% had total smell loss (otherwise known as anosmia).” 5 You May Have a Persistent Cough “Jess Christian-Roth, 47, said she has had coronavirus symptoms ever since March, when she tested positive for the virus,” reports the Statesman Journal. “She could barely walk the distance from her bedroom to the kitchen and had hardly enough breath to hold a conversation….As she spoke, Christian-Roth paused to cough.” “Sorry, talking still kind of makes me winded,” she told the Journal. “Even all these months later.” 6 You May Have Any of These Symptoms According to the researchers:You May Have a Sore ThroatYou May Have a FeverYou May Have Unusual Muscle PainsYou May Skip MealsYou May Have Chest PainYou May Have DiarrheaYou May Have a Hoarse VoiceYou May Have Abdominal PainYou May Have DeliriumYou May Have Any Combination of These Symptoms“We found two main patterns of symptomatology,” say the researchers, “individuals reporting exclusively fatigue, headache and upper respiratory complaints (shortness of breath, sore throat, persistent cough and loss of smell) and those with additional multisystem complaints, including ongoing fever and gastroenterological symptoms.” If you experienced any of these, contact a medical professional, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.

  • Defying rules, anti-vaccine accounts thrive on social media

    With vaccination against COVID-19 in full swing, social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter say they’ve stepped up their fight against misinformation that aims to undermine trust in the vaccines. For years, the same platforms have allowed anti-vaccination propaganda to flourish, making it difficult to stamp out such sentiments now. Twitter, for instance, announced this month that it will remove dangerous falsehoods about vaccines, much the same way it’s done for other COVID-related conspiracy theories and misinformation.

  • 60 Minutes+ on the mental health crisis facing medical workers in COVID pandemic

    The year-long coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of medical staff. 60 Minutes+ correspondent Wesley Lowery joined CBSN with more on the struggles frontline workers are now facing.

  • Which specialist you should see for gut and other GI issues

    Gastrointestinal discomfort can be due to a number of different issues, so it's important to see a doctor to help you determine the best treatment.

  • Last Call: What’s the most popular Pi Day pie in your state?

    If you haven’t used it, Google Trends is a delightful tool that lets you see what everyone, from the privacy of their laptops and phones, is really searching the internet for. Since our individual search histories are mighty personal, it’s probably best not to think about how that sort of data is being monitored, aggregated, and turned into fun charts and maps for our consumption. To wit, please enjoy this map of the most uniquely searched-for pies by state in the lead-up to Pi Day on March 14!

  • ‘What a beast!’ Massive snake found by hiker along creek’s edge in South Carolina

    “This looks like something you’d see in the Amazon jungle.”

  • US surpasses 100M vaccinations; IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 relief payments: COVID-19 updates

    About 1-in-4 U.S. adults have received at least one shot; Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic cases. Latest coronavirus updates.

  • Cyrus Vance, prosecutor investigating Trump, won't seek reelection

    Vance's most high-profile current case is a wide-ranging criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump

  • Biden played 'sheriff' on '09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

    In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden was "Sheriff Joe,” the enforcer making sure federal dollars from a massive economic aid package were getting to the right places and quickly. This time, President Biden’s role is different: He's lead salesman for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package, eager to score political points as Americans begin to reap benefits from the massive government relief effort. Biden signed the bill into law Thursday and then extolled it in a prime-time address to the nation that night.

  • The US should stop contact tracing COVID-19. Invest in genetic sequencing instead.

    The US sequences only 5 of every 1,000 cases, and wastes time trying to track down people exposed to the sneaky virus that can be asymptomatic.

  • States seek curbs on transgender girls in sports, inflaming U.S. culture war

    Grace Walker, 17, was captain of the girls' tennis team at her Minnesota high school until the coronavirus pandemic wiped out her season. Now her state is one of 20 across the country where lawmakers want to block transgender athletes like her from participating on high school and university sports teams that conform with their gender identity. The wave of legislation has become another flashpoint in the U.S. culture war, with Republicans pushing back against the Biden administration's efforts to expand transgender rights.

  • 'Just cruel at this point:' Nursing homes pushed to reopen for visits, hugs after Covid vaccine

    After a year of isolation, government regulators try to open up nursing homes for visits amid inconsistent state rules, enforcement.

  • ‘Competitive toughness’: The story behind South Carolina’s nighttime football drills

    The Gamecocks have gotten after it during some recent workouts. Here’s why coach Shane Beamer does it.

  • Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine

    An airline passenger could wind up paying $14,500 for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking alcohol that he had brought on board. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it proposed the civil penalty against a passenger on a Dec. 23 JetBlue Airways flight that left New York's John F. Kennedy Airport bound for the Dominican Republic, but turned back to JFK because of the man's behavior. The FAA said the man crowded a passenger in the next seat, spoke loudly and ignored a flight attendant's request to wear his mask.

  • Pfizer vaccine production on the rise as pandemic hits one-year mark

    Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE will exceed their original global production target for COVID-19 vaccines by as much as 20% this year, as they ramp up production a year into the global pandemic, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Thursday. The companies also released real-world data from Israel earlier on Thursday suggesting their vaccine was 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, suggesting it could significantly reduce virus transmission. "These are stunning numbers that are giving us a clear indication that liberation is coming," Bourla said in an interview on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.

  • Suspected pedophile extradited from Israel to face justice in U.S.

    Gershon Kranzer will now face charges in New York, but an American woman whose alleged abuser was also caught in Israel says she's still waiting for justice.

  • U.S. reaches COVID vaccine milestone of 100 million shots

    More than 35 million Americans are fully vaccinated – over 10% of the total U.S. population – while nearly 66 million have gotten at least one dose.

  • Remains of Guatemalan migrants killed in Mexico return home

    Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, migrants killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January. Comitancillo packed its local soccer stadium to mourn along with the victims’ families each huddled around their loved ones’ respective caskets. “It is unjust that the youth do not have the possibility of working here,” Rev. Mario Aguilón Cardona, a priest from the Santa Cruz Comitancillo parish, told the gathered crowd.

  • CDC updates coronavirus guidance for child care providers

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its coronavirus guidance for child care providers, which stresses the importance of mask use for anyone aged 2 years and older. Why it matters: The updated guidance comes as some states begin to reopen and relax COVID-19 restrictions, including lifting masks mandates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: According to the guidance, anyone aged 2 years and older should wear a mask when around people who do not live in the same household, except when eating or sleeping."Masks should still be worn in addition to physical distancing," the CDC emphasized. Child care staff should also "teach and reinforce the consistent and correct use of masks for all staff and children aged 2 years and older." The guidance notes that "even after child care providers and staff are vaccinated, there will be a need to continue prevention measures for the foreseeable future including wearing masks, physical distancing, and other important prevention strategies outlined in this guidance document."What they're saying: "Early last year, CDC released initial guidance for childcare programs during COVID-19. As we learn more about the virus, CDC experts updated that guidance several times throughout 2020," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday."Today, CDC is again releasing updated guidance based on the most recent science," Walensky added. "That science includes additional evidence showing that, when used consistently and correctly, prevention strategies such as mask-wearing, staying home when sick, and good hand hygiene can allow childcare programs to operate safely and reduce the spread of COVID-19."Walensky also encouraged all child care workers to get vaccinated.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man charged in Capitol riot plot to be released from jail

    A man charged with conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail while he awaits trial, a judge ruled Friday after challenging the strength of the evidence against him. The decision is a serious blow for prosecutors, who fought to keep Thomas Caldwell locked up, calling him a a threat to the community and major player in the Oath Keepers' plot to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. expressed concerns with Caldwell's conduct, but noted that Caldwell did not enter the Capitol and said there is no direct evidence that Caldwell plotted in advance to do so.