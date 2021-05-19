Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be a better deal

In this May 13, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Biden and many Democrats have proposed to lower Medicare’s eligibility age to 60, to help older adults get affordable coverage. But a new study finds that Medicare can be more expensive than other available options, particularly for people of modest means. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats have proposed to lower Medicare’s eligibility age to 60, to help older adults get affordable coverage. But a new study finds that Medicare can be more expensive than other options, particularly for many people of modest means.

There are two reasons: Traditional Medicare has gaps in coverage that most people fill by purchasing supplemental plans, which means they pay added premiums. And premiums for the Obama-era Affordable Care Act have come way down recently due to Biden's COVID relief bill. That's made the ACA more attractive for older adults who haven't reached Medicare's eligibility age of 65.

“Simply expanding Medicare eligibility does not guarantee premium affordability,” concluded the study by Avalere Health for The Associated Press.

It found that many older adults with low to modest incomes can already find cheaper premiums in Obamacare's markets, while those in the solid middle class would be more likely to benefit if they could get into Medicare.

Lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60 is politically popular, with nearly 2 in 3 Americans backing the idea in a Kaiser Family Foundation poll late last year. That included about half of Republicans. But in Congress the proposal has little support from Republicans, meaning that it would be up to Democrats to try to advance it. Liberals are enthusiastic, but moderates worry that tinkering with Medicare's complex financing could have unintended political consequences.

The Avalere analysis did find that traditional Medicare has an important advantage over Obamacare because hospitals and doctors nationwide accept it, whereas coverage through private insurers generally relies on restrictive networks. Another potential plus: the combination of traditional Medicare and a supplemental “Medigap” policy provides more generous coverage than the ACA’s midlevel plans.

Avalere, a market analysis and consulting firm, compared Obamacare premiums to premiums for Medicare coverage in Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago for a hypothetical 60-year-old nonsmoker and a 65-year-old enrolled in Medicare. Because the ACA's financial assistance is keyed to income, the study looked at individuals making about $18,000 a year, those making about $32,000, and those around $52,000. It also took into account Medicare Advantage, the private insurance option that nearly 4 in 10 Medicare enrollees pick.

Medicare was generally the better deal for those in the solid middle class, those around $52,000.

In Houston, a 60-year-old making $32,000 can get a midlevel ACA “silver” plan for $88 a month, compared with either $284 for traditional Medicare plus a Medigap supplement and a prescription plan, or a Medicare Advantage plan starting at $149. For a resident of the same city making $52,000, the Obamacare plan would cost $344, making Medicare the better deal.

A hypothetical 60-year-old in Los Angeles making $18,000 can now get a silver plan for a monthly premium of $1, compared with $277 for traditional Medicare and its added wrap-around coverage. But for an Angeleno making $52,000, traditional Medicare would work out to about $70 less per month than the ACA plan.

“Simply expanding Medicare as it is to younger people does not always mean those patients are getting a better deal,” said Chris Sloan, an industry analyst at Avalere. “The things that the Biden administration has done to increase the Obamacare subsidies thru 2022 have made it really affordable.”

Biden is asking Congress to permanently extend the more generous financial assistance that has brought down the cost Obamacare premiums.

The Avalere analysis also found that uninsured people make up only 8% of the 24.5 million adults ages 60-64 who would qualify for Medicare by lowering the eligibility age. Of the total, about 6 in 10 currently have employer coverage.

The Biden administration, through the Department of Health and Human Services, had no comment.

Economist John Holahan of the Urban Institute think thank said the new research “illustrates an important point.”

“Medicare as it stands right now is a sort of complicated beast with a separate drug plan and no out-of-pocket caps," he said. "The nation has that in the ACA, and at a pretty heavily subsidized amount.”

Without other changes, lowering the Medicare eligibility age may not really solve coverage or affordability problems, said health policy expert Katherine Hempstead of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“It's hard to see a lot of obvious situations where ‘Wow, this is a great deal’ for someone, or a big improvement over the status quo,” she said.

But Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a progressive advocating a “Medicare for All” national health insurance plan, said the study framed the question too narrowly. A new tax-financed plan modeled on Medicare and offering comprehensive coverage with no premiums or deductibles would be better for consumers, he said. And the U.S. would reduce health care spending because Medicare pays doctors and hospitals less than private insurance.

“The ACA is still basically a subsidy for private insurance,” said Khanna. “What we don't want to be doing is entrenching private insurance companies that are a drain on American competitiveness and have failed to deliver comprehensive coverage to Americans.”

In other findings, the study showed that in Miami, the ACA could offer slightly lower premiums than traditional Medicare even for a solid middle-class individual making $52,000, a potential savings of about $40 a month.

And in Chicago, the traditional Medicare combination would cost a lower-income person $268 a month. But they could find ACA coverage starting at $1.

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: Trump officials feel 'betrayed' after getting slapped with thousands in unexpected back taxes

    Former Trump administration officials feel shocked and betrayed after discovering they owe the federal government thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

  • Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

    Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The vote on Tuesday's statewide primary ballot came as Republican lawmakers across the country have sought to roll back the emergency powers governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans see the referendum as a victory with strong political overtones, as the state gears up for a wide-open governor's race in 2022 and Wolf leaving office after two terms.

  • Biden told Pete Buttigieg 'that was some f---ing bulls---' on stage after a combative debate exchange with Kamala Harris, according to a new book

    Biden was stunned when Harris went after his record on busing during a Democratic primary debate in June 2019.

  • 7 Surprising Habits the Ultra-Rich Have in Common, According to Financial Advisors Who Work With Them

    Many of us dream about having millions (or billions) of dollars in the bank -- but when you have that amount of money, you have to be very diligent about what you do with it. That's why many members...

  • Authentically BIA

    Boston-based artist BIA remains authentic to her craft. The 29-year-old found a mentor in Pharrell Williams, was on the 2014 reality show Sisterhood of Hip Hop and a 2017 tour with Ariana Grande that ended with the bombing in Manchester, England, as fans were exiting the arena (Grande immediately suspended the rest of the tour). …

  • Fauci says people are "misinterpreting" the new CDC mask guidance

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told me for an Axios virtual event airing later today that many Americans are "misinterpreting" the CDC's new mask guidance, which lets vaccinated individuals forego masks indoors.What he's saying: "I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It's not," Fauci told me. "It's an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."It's not their fault," Fauci added. "People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it. They are feeling that we're saying: 'You don't need the mask anymore.' That's not what the CDC said. They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks."The big picture: The guidance was met with celebration and consternation. Some public-health experts worry that confusion could endanger unvaccinated people, Axios health care editor Tina Reed writes.Fauci said Americans will likely need a COVID vaccine booster: "I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so, after getting the primary [shot], because the durability of protection against coronaviruses is generally not lifelong."He also said we should expect to keep wearing masks on airplanes for some time — but hopefully months, not years.💻 At 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, hear more of my conversation with Dr. Fauci, plus Caitlin Owens talks with Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • My siblings live in our late mother’s home. They’re forcing me to sign over my share if I don’t pay for renovations. What can I do?

    My mother passed away six years ago. Is it true if my brother can show proof that he has paid more than his share of the property taxes, he can force me to sign my rights away unless I pay him my portion of the taxes? How can I settle this argument with my siblings and keep my share of my mother’s home?

  • 'You Could Hear Him Screaming:' Man Dies By Suicide In Fargo Courtroom After Guilty Verdict

    A man who was likely to face years in prison died by suicide on Tuesday in a North Dakota courthouse after being found guilty. He had been ordered to remain in custody until his sentencing, according to a witness who saw the events unfold. Local newspaper The Forum reported that the only case being heard at the federal courthouse in Fargo at that time was the case of Jeffrey Sahl Ferris. A witness who asked to remain anonymous told the outlet that the 55-year old, who was accused of assaulting a child with a dangerous weapon, had asked to be let go until sentencing for at least 24-hours to deal with a child-care issue. The judge denied his request this afternoon, according to the witness; it was then that the defendant then began “fidgeting” with his neck. “His attorney asked him, ‘What the hell are you doing?'” the witness told The Forum. “And the guy turned around, and you could see the inside of his neck. He had slit his neck with some object. There was blood all over the walls in the courtroom, and the Marshals had wrestled him to the floor. You could hear him screaming, ‘I can’t breathe.'” FBI spokesman Kevin Smith told the Forum. He “can’t remember the last time an event like this happened where somebody was able to smuggle in some contraband into a federal courtroom and die of a self-inflicted wound.” According to an FBI affidavit, Ferris sped his Jeep at a group of boys who were hanging out with their bikes and four-wheelers near some abandoned buildings on April 24, 2020. As they fled, he allegedly exited his vehicle and brandished a gun while threatening one of the children. Ferris contradicted this in his defense, saying that the boys had been vandalizing the building and were on the roof. He also denied that he had pointed his gun at anyone. The law offices of Ferris’ attorney Ward K. Johnson told Oxygen.com that they have no comment when reached by phone on Tuesday.

  • National cycling champion dies after being hit by car while training at home in Colorado

    Gwen Inglis is remembered as a "magical spirit in this elitist and ego-dominated sport."

  • 'I'm only teasing': Biden jokes about running over reporters who ask about Israel as he test drives electric truck

    Joe Biden's administration is facing mounting pressure to help end deadly Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas.

  • 11-year-old fights off knife-wielding abduction suspect

    An 11-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus in Pensacola, Florida, when a man armed with a knife charged at her and attempted to abduct the girl. But she fought back. The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspect has been arrested.

  • SF Chinatown Shop Owner Hit and Pepper-Sprayed Out of 'Revenge'

    A shop owner in San Francisco’s Chinatown was hit and pepper-sprayed by a teen she claims was out for revenge. About half an hour later, the teen went back to exchange the items, but shop owner Fanly Chen denied his demand. Hours after the initial incident, the suspect returned and attacked Chen with pepper spray before 6 p.m., as seen in a security footage.

  • This Olympian's Nude Breastfeeding Pic Is SO Impressive, But of Course She's Getting Hate for It

    To celebrate her first Mother’s Day on May 9, Australian Olympic snowboarder Torah Bright posted a lovely series of photos of her journey through motherhood, including candid shots of herself in labor, fun times at the beach with the fam, and one gorgeous and hilarious photo where she is breastfeeding topless while doing a headstand […]

  • How Dems Can Force Manchin and Sinema to Put Up or Shut Up

    Photos GettySenator Kyrsten Sinema is confused. At a private caucus meeting last week, she pointedly asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer why Democrats can’t overcome Republican opposition to the major ethics and voting rights reforms that Joe Biden promised voters, and that over 60 percent of Americans across party lines support. But Sinema wasn’t talking about the For the People Act that Schumer hopes to squeak through. She was referring to her own competing legislation.Not to be outdone, last week Senator Joe Manchin announced his own plan to address the GOP’s nationwide war on voting rights, a not-so-subtle way of saying he won’t be signing on to Schumer’s consensus bill, either.The GOP Destroyed Its Brand. Joe Manchin Wants Dems To Follow Suit.If Sinema and Manchin breaking ranks didn’t complicate matters enough, neither is willing to end or even modify the filibuster to get voting rights passed. Instead, they’re telling Democrats—and the millions of Americans at risk of losing their votes in 2022 and beyond—to trust in the myth of Senate bipartisanship. So Schumer should issue an ultimatum: find 10 Republicans to pass your bill or Democrats are taking down the filibuster.Without any modifications to the filibuster, Manchin and Sinema will need to come up with 10 Republican senators willing to oppose the GOP’s sweeping attempts to gut the right to vote. Good luck—almost 90 percent of all voting-related legislation in the states this year has come from Republican lawmakers.Spoiler alert: Those bills aren’t about helping voters, but stopping them. In Georgia, Republicans remain so traumatized by Biden’s upset victory that they’re now considering targeting the same suburbs that once elected Newt Gingrich with a new round of Trump-inspired voter suppression laws.Voter suppression is one of the few unifying ideas left in a Republican Party hollowed out and pillaged by Trumpism. Manchin has as much chance at persuading them to undermine their own electoral fortunes as he does at convincing Elizabeth Warren to pass a tax cut for Big Tech.Manchin made media hay of a joint statement calling for the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act that he authored with GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski, but Murkowski has pointedly not signed on to any of the voting rights bills before the Senate. And even if she did, Senate Republicans have abandoned Murkowski for her insufficient loyalty to Donald Trump.“Inaction is not an option,” Manchin and Murkowski wrote. “Congress must come together—just as we have done time and again—to reaffirm our longstanding bipartisan commitment to free, accessible, and secure elections for all.”Left unsaid in that soaring rhetoric is the fact that the Senate that voted 77-19 to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was not in thrall to a far right as dominant as today’s MAGA movement. Manchin doesn’t seem to notice or care that the broad bipartisan coalition of Rockefeller Republicans and progressive Democrats who passed the original VRA hasn’t existed for over 40 years. Those critical liberal Republicans, now entirely extinct, didn’t even survive the GOP’s rightward lurch at the end of the 1970s.For his part, Biden seems committed to fostering some kind of progress on voting rights. The president has lavished attention on both Manchin and Sinema, despite or because of their resistance to both his infrastructure plan and other Democrats’ dream of ending the filibuster. He doesn’t have much of a choice. Biden has excoriated Republican voter suppression efforts in Georgia, calling them “Jim Crow in the 21st century” and arguing that “we have a moral and constitutional obligation to act.”Biden is acutely aware that Black voters—more than any other single group—are responsible for installing him in the White House. He also knows that as Manchin and Sinema go speed-dating for GOP votes, Republicans in the states are busy chipping away at what few voter protections remain.How Democrats Can Revive Their Doomed Voting Rights LegislationWhen Sinema and Manchin fail to deliver on their big talk about the power of bipartisanship, Schumer and Senate Democrats must be prepared to force a serious effort to kill the filibuster. Without it, GOP efforts to undermine the vote in 2022 and 2024 will proceed with impunity, undermining the marginalized communities that delivered a Democratic Senate and White House on the explicit promise that they would be protected from Republican reprisals.Those reprisals are now here, and Senate Democrats are nowhere to be found.Earlier this month Florida Governor and rumored 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping voter suppression law restricting the use of vote-by-mail and ballot drop boxes, both of which helped Black Democrats in Georgia overcome intentionally long lines and shuttered polling places in 2020. DeSantis made sure his supporters saw his attack on voting rights by arranging to sign the legislation live on Fox & Friends, a right-wing morning show that now explicitly serves as the GOP press office. And that was just one of the nearly 3,000 draconian voter suppression bills introduced this year.Every day of inaction to protect voting rights is another day for Republican operatives in Congress and in the states to purge voter lists, as Mississippi is doing, or enact tough new voter ID requirements while closing DMVs, as North Carolina Republicans did. Voters can’t afford to wait while Manchin talks up his role as the Great Compromiser—without ever striking a compromise in Democrats’ favor.The activist base of the Democratic Party has reached its boiling point with Sinema and Manchin’s empty promises that bipartisan victories are just around the corner. If moderate Democratic senators can create a viable voting rights plan with Republican buy-in, it will deserve high praise for achieving the impossible.But if they fail, Schumer and Biden must be prepared to take all steps necessary to ensure the right to vote is protected from unprecedented Trumpist attacks. At least Sinema and Manchin can say they tried.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Says U.S. Set Up for 'Massive' Deflation

    May.19 -- Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Ark Investment Management, says the correction in commodities prices is one sign that the U.S. economy is poised for a "massive" period of deflation. She speaks with Bloomberg's Carol Massar at The Bloomberg Businessweek event.

  • Vin Diesel Reveals Favorite Fast & Furious Car

    Spoiler: it’s not Dominic’s Dodge Charger…

  • The 5 biggest kitchen mistakes you're making that are causing more clutter, according to interior designers

    Interior designers told Insider that storing appliances on the counter, wasting fridge space, and overdecorating make kitchens look cluttered.

  • McCarthy races to contain GOP defections on Jan. 6 commission

    It’s the most recent high-profile, Trump-related fissure to emerge among House Republicans.

  • Column: We loved our pensions. Then our employers took them away. How was that allowed to happen?

    The U.S. still hasn't solved the problem of retirement security. What's worse, we've moved in the wrong direction.

  • Breakthrough infections in people who have gotten their COVID-19 shots are very rare. But here’s why Rick Bright wants the CDC to restart the sequencing of viral strains.

    Rick Bright is no stranger to pandemics. The virologist and immunologist has worked under four presidents.