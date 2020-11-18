Medicare AEP Half-Time Report: eHealth Offers Snapshot of Average Premiums, Plan Selection Trends, and Consumer Sentiments

eHealth finds average premiums for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans are holding steady; most beneficiaries say they reconsider their coverage options annually

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) released a snapshot report on Medicare beneficiaries midway through open enrollment season. Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for 2021 coverage began October 15 and is scheduled to continue through December 7, 2020.

eHealth's report examines plan selection trends and average premiums among Medicare beneficiaries shopping at eHealth between October 15 and November 8, 2020. It also includes key findings from a survey of more than 2,100 Medicare beneficiaries conducted in late October.

Key findings from the report:

Most beneficiaries review their Medicare plan options annually: 75% say they review their Medicare coverage options once per year; 27% say their personal finances or medical needs have changed since they signed up for their current Medicare plan.

Out-of-pocket costs top the list of considerations when picking a Medicare plan: 29% say finding a plan with affordable out-of-pocket costs is most important, while 27% say affordable premiums are most important, and 26% cite coverage for their preferred doctors and hospitals.

Medicare plan premiums are stable this year: Average premiums for plans selected by beneficiaries in the first half of AEP are unchanged this year compared to last for Medicare Advantage plans ($5) and stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans ($20), and only $3 higher this year for Medicare Supplement plans ($160).

The popularity of $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans continues to grow: In the first half of AEP, $0 premium plans accounted for 86% of all Medicare Advantage plans selected by eHealth customers, compared to 83% in the same period the year before.

Read the full report.

Survey findings presented in eHealth's report are based on a voluntary survey of Medicare beneficiaries who purchased Medicare health insurance products from eHealth. The survey was conducted between October 23 and 26, 2020, and a total of 2,176 responses were collected. Cost and trend findings are based solely on submitted applications for Medicare Advantage, stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and Medicare Supplement plans received by eHealth between October 15 and November 8, 2020, with comparisons to approximately the same period from prior years.

