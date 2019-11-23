Medicare for All's thorniest issue is how much to pay doctors and hospitals. Any new system could become a convoluted mess if it goes wrong.

Scott Olson/Getty Images





Earlier this month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled her $20.5 trillion package to finance Medicare for All, a system that would provide comprehensive health insurance to every American and virtually erase private insurance.

If its details are made reality, it would be nothing short of a sweeping transformation of the way Americans receive and pay for their medical care.

The proposal attempts to address one of the thorniest problems that any candidate pushing for a single-payer system in the US faces: how much to pay doctors and hospitals.

Dismantling the current payment structure and replacing it with another would likely require some tough trade-offs, experts say, creating winners and losers when the dust settles.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently unveiled details of her Medicare for All health plan, a system that would provide comprehensive health coverage to every American and virtually erase private insurance.

If its details are made reality, it would be a sweeping transformation in the way Americans get and pay for their medical care. Its the only financing model for universal coverage that a Democratic presidential candidate has rolled out in the primary so far.

It attempts to address one of the thorniest problems any candidate pushing for a single-payer system in the US faces: how much to pay the country's doctors and hospitals. Pay them too little, and you risk wreaking havoc on their bottom line — and possibly forcing a wave of hospital closures as some critics have warned. Pay them too much, and it becomes much more expensive to finance care for everybody.

"The challenge is that when you expand Medicare to new populations, they're going to use more healthcare," Katherine Baicker, a health policy expert who serves as the dean of the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, told Business Insider. "But that means there is going to be a substantial increase in demand for healthcare at the same time that you're potentially cutting payments to providers."

Warren has proposed big cuts in payments to many hospitals and doctors in her $20.5 trillion package to bring universal healthcare to the United States. Single-payer advocates argue that eliminating private insurance would lower administrative burdens on doctors and hospitals, freeing them up to treat more insured patients.

Several outside analyses of Medicare for All proposals suggest it can lead to considerable savings through negotiation of lower prices and reduced administrative spending.

The cuts in Warren's plan are steep, because private insurers currently pay around twice as much as Medicare does for hospital care, according to research from the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. Warren's reform blueprint sets them in line with the Medicare program. Doctors would be paid at the Medicare level while hospitals would be reimbursed at 110% of Medicare's rate.

'A recipe for shortages'

As a result, those rates would lower doctor pay by around 6.5%, according to an estimate from economists who analyzed the Warren plan. For hospitals, who are used to bigger payments from private insurers, the payments under Warren's plan would be roughly enough to cover the cost of care, the economists said.

Baicker says the healthcare system may not be prepared to meet the rapid rise in demand, especially if payments fall at the same time.

"You're going to see people wanting more services at the same time you pay providers less, and that's a recipe for shortages unless something else changes," she said.

medicare More

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

That echoes a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released in May. It found that setting payments in line with Medicare would "substantially" lower the average amount of money providers currently receive. "Such a reduction in provider payment rates would probably reduce the amount of care supplied and could also reduce the quality of care," the CBO report said.

Business Insider reached out to the five largest hospital systems to ask the possible effects of lowering payment rates to Medicare levels and whether they would be prepared to weather the transition.