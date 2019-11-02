Medicare Can Be Confusing: 6 Top Questions, Answered

Most people on Medicare report that they are very satisfied with their health care coverage — but the program is complicated. (Julia Yellow/The New York Times)

Most people on Medicare report that they are very satisfied with their health care coverage — but the program is complicated. Medicare features an alphabet soup of plans, coverage choices, premium levels and enrollment rules.

The New York Times recently invited readers to submit their questions about Medicare and responded to some of the most frequent ones.

— What kind of monthly premiums for either original Medicare or Advantage can I realistically plan on budgeting, especially considering inflation?

Health care inflation has been running about double the rate of general inflation. HealthView Services, a research and consulting firm, expects annual health care inflation to run an average of 5% to 5.5% through most of the coming decade.

The standard monthly premium for Part B (outpatient services) this year is $135.50; Medicare’s trustees forecast annual increases averaging 5.9% through 2028. Enrollees in traditional Medicare can expect inflation of 6% if inflation for Medigap premiums is included.

Among Medicare Advantage plans (Part C), 49% of plans that include drug coverage will charge no additional premium beyond Part B next year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Plans that do have additional premiums for drugs will charge an average of $36 next year, Kaiser says.

According to HealthView, a 65-year-old couple using original Medicare this year will spend around $10,300 on premiums for prescription drugs and Medigap, and various out-of-pocket costs. In 20 years, their costs are projected to be around $33,000 annually (future dollars).

“The compounding effect of inflation is significant,” said Ron Mastrogiovanni, HealthView’s chief executive.

— How can I get insurance for dental care? I am 78 years old and this is my largest uncovered medical expense.

Nearly two-thirds of Medicare enrollees have no dental insurance, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That means a majority pay for their care out of pocket or go without.

Original fee-for-service Medicare does not cover most dental care, and it also does not cover hearing or vision care. Dental care is covered only in very limited circumstances, for example, if it is necessary as part of a covered procedure.

Many Medicare Advantage plans — the managed-care private alternative to the original program — include some dental coverage. Next year, 90% of Advantage enrollees will have access to some dental benefits, according to Avalere Health, a research and consulting firm. Sixty percent will have access to a plan covering restorative services; 78% will be able to get coverage for X-rays and cleanings.

Like other dental insurance, Advantage plan coverage levels have caps. “‘Limited’ would be a good word to describe it,” says Sean Creighton, a managing director in the policy practice at Avalere.

The percentage of Medicare Advantage plans covering hearing and vision care is rising by similar percentages, he adds.

In most cases, these services are being offered without an additional premium. Plans are paid based on a benchmark per-capita rate Medicare uses to pay for original Medicare enrollees; when Advantage plans bid below that rate for matching original Medicare benefits, they are permitted to use the difference to offer extra benefits.

Advantage plans are “trying to attract members from original Medicare and in competition with each other,” he added. “Dental, vision and hearing benefits are very popular.”

Original Medicare enrollees have the option of adding a commercial stand-alone dental policy. For example, a Delta Dental PPO plan offered in New York City carries a monthly premium of $48, with an annual deductible of $50 and an annual per-person payment limit of $1,500.

Many of the current Medicare for All proposals would add coverage of dental, vision and hearing care.

— Someone called me claiming to be from Medicare and I gave out my Medicare number. Should I be concerned?

Medicare generally does not initiate calls to enrollees — with a couple of exceptions. Medicare health or drug plans can call current members. And customer service representatives from Medicare (1-800-MEDICARE) may call if you have left a message, or if a representative indicated that you would receive a return call.

Never give out your Medicare — or Social Security — number to anyone who calls you on the phone, sends email or makes a personal contact. Your personal information, including your Medicare number, should be shared only with health care providers, your insurers or trusted counseling services, such as the State Health Insurance Assistance Program.