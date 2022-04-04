Medicare enrollees can get free COVID-19 home tests at more than a dozen retail pharmacies

Millions of seniors on Medicare beginning Monday can get up to eight free COVID-19 home tests each month from pharmacies at more than a dozen national and regional chain retailers.

Medicare will pay pharmacies and other entities directly to allow enrollees to pick up the free tests. Pharmacies committed to distributing the free tests include Albertsons, Costco, CVS, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford, H-E-B Pharmacy, Hy-Vee, Kroger Family, Rite Aid, Shop & Stop, Walgreens and Walmart.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services officials said more than 59 million Medicare Part B beneficiaries will get access to the Food and Drug Administration authorized or approved home tests at no cost during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

"This is the first time in the history of the Medicare program that we are paying for an over-the-counter service or test," said Meena Seshamani, a CMS deputy administrator. "It really speaks to how important it is that we increase access during this pandemic for these over-the-counter tests."

The Biden administration in January mandated private health insurers to cover a monthly allotment of eight free tests. The Biden administration initially said Medicare would not cover the free home tests before reversing the position in February.

Medicare officials said more pharmacies and health care providers will be eligible to participate in the free COVID home test program. Medicare recipients should check with their pharmacy or health care provider to find out whether they are participating in the program.

Any pharmacy that bills Medicare for ambulatory services will be able to participate in the free test program. Seshamani said Medicare will reimburse pharmacies up to $12 for each COVID test, or $24 for a two-test kit.

All Americans can order tests through the new government-run website, CovidTests.gov, which allows people to order two sets of four free at-home tests per address delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

In addition to home tests, Medicare recipients can get tests from health care providers at more than 20,000 free testing sites. Medicare covers lab-based PCR tests and rapid antigen tests ordered by doctors and other practitioners.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the Biden administration has more than tripled the number of COVID-19 testing sites and has delivered nearly 250 million home tests to Americans.

