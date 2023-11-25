Need Medicare help? Central Florida sets up dedicated hotline as calls increase

As time runs out for Medicare’s Open Enrollment period, an agency that provides resources for seniors is fielding a dramatic increase in calls from people seeking assistance with everything from Medicare fraud to first-time participation in the joint federal and state program.

The Senior Resource Alliance, Central Florida’s Area Agency on Aging, saw a 132% increase in callers seeking health care enrollment help during the last week of October, an influx that isn’t expected to die down until open enrollment ends on Dec. 7, said Karla Radka, president and CEO of the Senior Resource Alliance.

Radka attributes this demand to an increase of over 22,000 increase in the Central Florida service area’s over 65 population from 2021 to 2022.

“That’s what we call a silver tsunami, with thousands of seniors that are going through Medicare open enrollment for the first time in need of assistance,” Radka said.

Within Brevard, Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties, census data indicates there are now over 466,000 Medicare-eligible seniors.

To cope with demand, the nonprofit agency has for the first time set up a dedicated SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Seniors) program hotline at 407-514-0019, in addition to its in-person locations.

SHINE is a statewide program offering counseling on Medicare, prescription drugs and other health insurance concerns from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding federal holidays.

The SHINE program depends on volunteers, and more are needed. The hotline can have long wait times, particularly at peak hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Radka said.

Radka urges those interested in volunteering to answer the phones to go to floridashine.org to get more information.

Volunteers are also needed to help seniors with another pressing issue: Medicare scams. As technology has advanced, scammers have gotten better and better at impersonating Medicare officials.

“Individuals that are new to the Medicare system are very vulnerable, as are our seniors in general, especially during open enrollment when many health care plans are providing information over the phone or online,” Radka said.

Legitimate health plans can only call you if you’ve requested information or have an existing relationship. Medicare will not call someone out of the blue and definitely won’t request personal information, Radka said.

If somebody appears to be an official Medicare representative, but they ask for a Medicare number, a social security number or any financial account information, that’s “definitely a sign it’s a scam,” Radka said.

Those who suspect they encountered a scam should reach out to an elder helpline.

Senior Resource Alliance’s main line is 407-514-1800. There’s also a national elder fraud hotline that serves people 60 and older, seven days a week at 1-833-FRAUD-11.

In addition, SHINE offers in-person consultations at the locations below. Appointments can be made by calling the SHINE hotline.

Central Brevard Public Library, 308 Forrest Ave., Cocoa, FL 32922, walk-ins welcome on Fridays

Cocoa Beach Library, 550 N. Brevard Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931, walk-ins welcome on Mondays, in-person counseling available on Thursdays by appointment only

DeGroodt Library, 6475 Minton Road SE, Palm Bay, FL 32908, walk-ins welcome on Mondays and Wednesdays

Martin Anderson, 1025 Florida Ave S., Rockledge, FL 32955, Thursdays by appointment only

Merritt Island Library, 1195 N. Courtenay Pkwy., Merritt Island, FL 32953,Thursdays by appointment only

Port St. John Library, 6500 Carole Ave., Cocoa, FL 32927, walk-ins welcome Thursdays

Satellite Library, 751 Jamaica Blvd., Satellite Beach, FL 32937, appointment only

Titusville Library, 2121 S. Hopkins Ave., Titusville, FL 32780, in-person counseling Tuesdays by appointment only

Wickham Park, 2785 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935, walk-ins welcome on Mondays and Tuesdays

