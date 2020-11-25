New Medicare Hotline Helps Seniors Save Thousands of Dollars on Medical Bills
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Medicare is a fantastic service that helps millions of Americans save money on medical emergencies and needs. Yet, as wonderful as it can be, Medicare can only cover a portion of medical bills, often never going beyond the eighty percent threshold. Yet a new Medicare Hotline (1 888-899-2237) helps many seniors ages 64 years old and over gain access to a new supplemental policy that helps them save thousands of dollars on medical expenses every year.
The United States government-lead health insurance program, Medicare, has provided millions of Americans substantial health coverage for over four decades. However, most citizens would know the limitations that the government program has in terms of coverage. Studies show that the average Medicare beneficiary still covers over $5,000 annually on out-of-pocket medical bills that aren't covered by their policy. Rulings on even the best coverages always leave up to twenty percent for most senior citizens to protect.
In a time that many have described as one of the century's toughest health emergencies, this condition can become a burden on many citizens. In some cases, unforeseen health emergencies can build up to anywhere close to $75,000 in medical expenses, driving thousands of Americans into debt and bankruptcy.
That's why the new hotline 1 888-899-2237 comes as a relief to many senior citizens in the nation. The new initiative educates thousands of people in their golden years on programs that help them save thousands of dollars every year through a new supplemental policy. The program helps out with various coverages that include prescriptions, dental services, vision check-ups, hearing tests, eyeglasses, meal deliveries, and even transportation to scheduled appointments.
The help hotline remains open to help anyone aged 64 years old and older. Through it, Americans can get a free and private review that comes with no obligations. Anyone can call to learn about additional coverages that one qualifies for and how much more it will cost annually. Millions of Americans remain unaware of other insurance policies that can add tens of thousands worth in annual coverage. Through these supplemental programs, beneficiaries can have peace of mind knowing that their medical needs will be covered in case of unforeseen emergencies.
The hotline has continued to propagate on social media channels as Americans continue to share the number with their friends and family. Since the help hotline launch, many Americans are free from the burden of inadequate Medicare. And while the solution has helped end insurance struggles for thousands of senior Americans, there are over 65 million citizens above sixty-four who could benefit significantly from this service. In the coming months, the help hotline looks to expand its reach and potentially change the lives of many by helping them avoid financial ruin due to uncovered medical expenses.
The 1 888-899-2237 hotline is always ready to guide people looking for plans that can provide them additional coverage at minimal costs, lower out-of-pocket expenses drastically, and maintain the same doctors with almost zero work to save. The hotline currently works with many leading insurance companies, including Cigna, BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna, Kaiser Permanent, Humana, and United Healthcare, to provide augmented coverages to Medicare.
CONTACT:
Company: Senior Coverage
Email: contact@seniorcoverage.org
Phone: 1 888-899-2237
Website: https://seniorcoverage.org/
SOURCE: Senior Coverage
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618306/New-Medicare-Hotline-Helps-Seniors-Save-Thousands-of-Dollars-on-Medical-Bills