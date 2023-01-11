Medicare launches plan to negotiate prices for the costliest drugs. Here's what to know.

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a plan and timeline for Medicare drug price negotiations with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Congress last year, grants the federal health program that serves older adults and disabled people the authority to negotiate drug prices. The federal agency will select the first 10 drugs to negotiate later this year but price changes won't begin until 2026.

Medicare will solicit feedback from the public, consumer advocates, drug manufacturers and others on its blueprint that aims to "ensure that people with Medicare pay fair prices for some of the costliest medications," said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Here's what to know.

When will drug discounts begin?

By Sept. 1, Medicare will announce 10 retail drugs to negotiate maximum prices.

In 2024, the agency will bargain with drug manufacturers and publish prices by September for prices that will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Over the following two years, the federal health program will target another 30 retail and physician-administered drugs.

Beginning in 2029, Medicare will negotiate prices on up to 20 drugs each year.

Retail drugs are eligible only after they have been on the market for nine years without a competing generic version. Physician-administered drugs will have 13 years before being subject to negotiation.

Drug Price Negotiation Timeline for 2026 by USA TODAY Network on Scribd

Already this year: Insulin prices capped $35, plus free vaccines

Starting in January, the federal law capped Medicare recipients' out-of-pocket costs at $35 for a one month supply of insulin. That represents a significant savings for nearly 1 in 4 Medicare recipients who paid more than $70 each month in 2019.

That cap will not extend to Americans covered by private insurance plans or the uninsured.

Medicare recipients with prescription drug coverage are eligible for free, recommended vaccines such as Tdap and shingles. In 2020, 3.6 million Medicare recipients received the shingles vaccine, with the average price being $213, according to GoodRx.

Will seniors notice drug price changes sooner?

Pharma companies that increase prices above inflation levels must pay rebates to Medicare. This law applies this year to price hikes on retail and physician-administered drugs.

Biden administration officials said U.S. prescription drug prices are more than double prices in other high-income countries.

From July 2021 to July 2022, pharma companies hiked prices an average of 31.6% on more than 1,200 prescription drugs, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report.

A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found half of all drugs covered by the federal health program for older adults and disabled residents had price increases above the rate of inflation in 2020, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.

How will Medicare price negotiations affect young adults?

Experts say the Medicare drug negotiations will do little to help most Americans who get coverage through an employer, purchase plans on their own or are uninsured.

Major drug companies likely seek to maintain high list prices as they contend with inflation and rising materials and supply chain costs, experts said. And the amount a consumer ultimately pays depends on their coverage and a system of complex drug rebates.

"The system is all reliant on reimbursement metrics and rebates, and that's where the problem is," said Satish Srivansan , CEO of DiRx, an online pharmacy.

Medicare's negotiations could affect the prices private employers and working-age adults pay for drugs, said Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of 46brooklyn Research, a nonprofit that researches drug pricing. While Medicare and its recipients could benefit from lower-priced drugs and monthly caps on insulin costs, drug manufacturers might seek to shift costs to other populations.

"When somebody gets the best price, everyone else is getting a worse price," Ciaccia said. "Drug pricing is a tale of have and have nots. When Medicare becomes more of a have, the question is who becomes more of a have not?"

Ken Alltucker is on Twitter at @kalltucker, or can be emailed at alltuck@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Medicare to negotiate drug prices for seniors, limit annual increases