'Medicare for all is really missing the point’: Experts say existing program still needs work

When Robert Davis's prescription medication money ran out weeks ago, he began rationing a life-sustaining $292,000-per-year drug he takes to treat his cystic fibrosis.

On Tuesday, the suburban Houston man and father of two, got a lifeline in the mail: a free 30-day supply of a newer, even more expensive triple-combination drug with an annual cost of $311,000.

The drug will bring him relief over the next month, but he's uncertain what will happen next. Although the 50-year-old has Medicare prescription drug coverage, he can't afford copays for it or other drugs he must take to stay healthy as he battles the life-shortening lung disorder.

Davis is among millions of Americans with chronic disease who struggle to pay medical bills even with robust Medicare benefits. More than 1 in 3 Medicare recipients with a serious illness say they spend all of their savings to pay for health care. And nearly 1 in 4 have been pressured by bill collectors, according to a Commonwealth Fund-supported study.

As Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and others tout "Medicare for All" to reform the nation’s expensive and inequitable health care system, some advocates warn the existing Medicare program is far from perfect for the elderly and disabled currently enrolled in the program.

The word "Medicare" was mentioned 17 times during Wednesday night's debate in the context of a national health plan or a public option people could purchase. However, there's been little to no discussion among the candidates in debates about the actual status of the health program that currently covers about 60 million Americans.

One in two Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want to hear more about how candidates' plans would affect seniors on Medicare, making it the top health-related concern they'd like candidates to discuss, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Wednesday.

“We fear the debate about ‘Medicare for All’ is really missing the point,” says Judith Stein, director of Center for Medicare Advocacy. “What most people don’t know is the current Medicare program has a lot of problems with it. We need to improve Medicare before it becomes a vehicle for a broad group of people.”

Medicare for All faces broad political challenges. About 53% support a national Medicare for All plan, but that support drops below 50% with more details about paying taxes to support a single-payer system, according to the Kaiser poll.

Nearly two in three moderate voters in Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are skeptical of a plan to use Medicare as a vehicle for universal health coverage, another Kaiser and Cook Political Report poll released this month shows. A group funded by pharmaceutical companies, health insurers and hospitals has lobbied against Medicare for All, and a survey released by health savings administrators reported participating employers oppose "Medicare for All."

Earlier this month, Warren released even more details about her health plan, calling for a public option within the first 100 days of her presidency. She told reporters it was not a retreat from Medicare for All, even as a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed her support in Iowa dropped to 16%.

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. participates in the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta. More

Stephen Zuckerman is a health economist and co-director of the Urban Institute Health Policy Center. He says the Medicare for All proposals expand coverage beyond what current Medicare beneficiaries get.

"If you hear about Medicare for All, you might think it's the current Medicare program for all people," Zuckerman said. "But that’s not what the Medicare for All proposals are presenting. They are looking at plans that are far more generous, in terms of the benefits they cover and to some extent the cost sharing."