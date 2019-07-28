Kevin Pham

Medicare for All Would Be a Total Trainwreck (And Cost Trillions)

With the debate over health care heating up again, Medicare for All once more is a hot topic. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has sponsored a new version of his Senate bill that promises to free Americans from health care concerns.

But at the core of the Sanders bill is still the vast and fundamentally illiberal restriction on choice for both patients and providers.

One key provision of the bill would outlaw health care plans that duplicate coverage. Section 107 states bluntly that “it shall be unlawful for—(1) a private health insurer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under this Act.”

In other words, it will be expressly illegal for any private company or employer to provide health benefits that compete with the government.

The Sanders bill, however, is gracious enough to allow insurers or employers to provide any benefit not covered in the legislation.

This provision to outlaw private plans that duplicate government coverage, allowing only the sale of supplemental plans, is similar to Canadian Medicare, which covers all Canadian citizens.

In Canada, approximately 30% of health care spending is private spending, with 12.4% coming from private insurers. The Canadian system, however, does not include dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage that is part of the Medicare for All package. The Sanders bill would leave almost no room for the private sector at all.

