'Medication I can't live without': Lupus patients are struggling to get hydroxychloroquine diverted for COVID-19

When Aimee Blou heard the lupus drug she’s relied on for more than a decade promoted as a coronavirus antidote, she visited her pharmacist.

The 40-year-old Stockton, California, woman was told the decades-old antimalarial drug commonly prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis was in short supply. She would only get a 30-day refill, not her typical 90-day supply.

“It’s all back ordered,” the pharmacist explained to Blou on March 23. “We are not going to be able to give you these (90-day) refills."

Hydroxychloroquine, also sold under the brand name Plaquenil, has been touted by President Trump, media personality Mehmet Oz and others as a COVID-19 treatment, though scientific evidence the drug is effective against the virus is lacking.

The renewed interest in chloroquine, an antimalarial drug available since 1944, and the similar drug hydroxychloroquine has made it difficult for pharmacies and hospital chains to manage a limited supplies, leaving patients like Blou fearful the shortage will harm their health.

Blou normally takes two, 200-mg pills of the drug each day to manage her lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes joint pain, stiffness, swelling, fatigue and organ damage. Hydroxychloroquine is the only medication that effectively reduces flare ups she said.

Because she was unable to fill her normal prescription, she is rationing her pills, taking a half-pill every day – a quarter of her normal dosage. As of Friday, she had 39 pills left.

She has noticed everyday chores have become difficult. She struggles to get dressed, grip doors and start her car. Anything requiring her to make a fist or grip is too painful.

“When I have that medicine, I can live life normally and don’t have to think about it,” said Blou, who also has rheumatoid arthritis. “Now I have to stop and think before I even pick up my toothbrush to brush my teeth.”

Prospect of not getting drug 'terrifying'

New York City resident and lupus patient advocate Peter Morley typically gets 90-day refills, but during a pharmacy trip on March 26, he too received a 30-day refill and no assurances he’d get another one. He returned again last week but was told he could not get an early refill.

His pharmacy, Walgreens, sent an email and explained the need to supply medication to COVID-19 patients. New patients would get a two-week supply of hydroxychloroquine. Existing patients such as Morley would be limited to 30 days as long as supplies are available.

Morley's doctor's office sent a message to him and other patients about potential changes in their prescriptions, including a lower dose or replacement drug to prevent flare ups. Patients can miss doses for several weeks without a disease flare, according to the message.

Morley, who takes other prescription drugs to control the disease, said hydroxychloroquine is the "one medication I can't live without."

He's had side effects such as nausea, vomiting, no appetite and headaches, but he has controlled those by adjusting his doses. The prospect of no longer getting the drug, he said, is "terrifying."

“I can end up in the hospital – the last place I need to be, especially someone who is immuno-compromised," he said.

A half-dozen manufacturers that make generic forms of the drug have reported limited availability of versions of the medication, according to the Food and Drug Administration's drug shortage list. For example, Teva Pharmaceuticals, an Israel-based generic drugmaker, had "limited supply, subject to allocation" for two versions of the drug – 200 mg pills in 500-count and 100-count bottles.

The Lupus Foundation of America has called on drug manufacturers to increase production of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, noting the efficacy and safety of these drugs for lupus are well known and routinely prescribed.

Large health providers such as Kaiser Permanente have changed how they prescribe the drug, citing a global shortage after it was identified as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Kaiser has limited refills for lupus patients up to 14 days and encouraged doctors to consider other drugs for patients, according to a Kaiser statement.