Medicine, batteries, heaters: How to stay safe and avoid fires during a power outage

When you're a kid, power outages are almost fun. You can walk around with candles, tell ghost stories with a flashlight held to your chin, cook over a fire and maybe even stay home from school and sleep in.

Power outages are less fun when you're an adult, worried about the safety of yourself and those you love and navigating the headaches of life without electricity.

Power outages can also be dangerous. Of injuries from cold exposure sustained during winter weather events, 20% occur inside the home, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

As much of East Tennessee braces for near-zero wind chills and single-digit temperatures forecasted for Jan. 16-22, it's possible you might get stuck in your home for hours or days without power if winds, ice or snow bring tree branches down or weigh on power lines.

There's also the possibility of rolling blackouts when energy demand is high during cold weather. Blackouts have become less likely since the Tennessee Valley Authority invested over $120 million to avoid having to order rolling blackouts, like during Winter Storm Elliott in 2022.

Here's what you need to have and what you should avoid doing to stay safe during winter weather power outages.

Make sure you have winter clothing ready

Blankets, thick socks, waterproof shoes, coats, gloves and a hat could be the difference between staying safe in a winter storm and facing injury or death.

Stock non-perishable foods

The Red Cross recommends making an emergency preparedness kit, including copies of personal documents and first aid supplies, along with food and water.

Keep a stock of drinking water

Just cause the power is out doesn't mean the water is out, too. But keeping a stock of water in the event of a burst pipe or other disruption is smart. The Red Cross recommends one gallon per person per day. Multi-day outages are not common in Knoxville, but they can happen.

Make sure you have medicines and medical device plan

Get more of your critical medications if you might run out while being stuck inside. If you use a medical device that needs electricity, consider alternate means of power or a plan for where to go in an extended outage.

"It is important for all customers to have an emergency outage plan, especially those who must have electricity due to a medical necessity," KUB said in a statement. "This plan could include arrangements to move to an alternate location, the use of a generator, and/or the installation of a backup battery."

Stock up on batteries

Batteries of all kinds will ensure critical devices can be powered, especially flashlights, which are safer to use than candles (sorry, kids).

Check carbon monoxide and smoke detectors

House fires caused by heating elements peak between December and February, according to the National Fire Prevention Association, and so do carbon monoxide deaths.

Get ahead of both by making certain your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working and have batteries.

Bring pets inside

If it's not possible to bring an animal indoors for some reason, make sure they have a warm and covered space outside.

Never operate a generator indoors

Generators should be kept in well-ventilated outdoor areas away from a house to prevent deadly carbon monoxide buildup or fires. Appliances should be plugged directly into a generator with a heavy-duty extension cord.

For more safety tips on operating generators, visit KUB's website and read the owners manual carefully.

"Customers should never connect the generator to the home's main wiring circuit," KUB said in a statement. "Customers should disconnect their home from the power system before hooking up a generator. If customers don’t, electricity may flow backward into the power lines, endangering them, their neighbors, and the line workers who are working to restore power."

Don't use ovens or a stove to heat the house

Trying to heat your home with a stove or oven greatly increases the risk of both a fire and carbon monoxide buildup.

Keep space heaters away from flammable things

You come inside wet from melted snow and where do you put your clothes? Don't drape them over a space heater. The Red Cross advises keeping space heaters away from flammable objects, operating them only on level hard floors, and turning them off when you leave the room or fall asleep.

Unplug electronics and appliances to avoid power surge

When the power goes out, unplug appliances and devices to avoid a power surge when electricity comes back. You can leave a light on so you know you're back in business.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Power out this winter? Here are 11 tips for staying safe