As MEDICLIN (ETR:MED) spikes 13% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's five-year earnings growth

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:MED) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 40% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 13% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

MEDICLIN became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 2.4% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that MEDICLIN has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on MEDICLIN's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Although it hurts that MEDICLIN returned a loss of 14% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 22%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MEDICLIN you should be aware of.

