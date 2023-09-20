Medics called to stabbing in Springfield

Medics were called to a stabbing in Springfield late Tuesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Springfield police and medics were called to the 800 block of Linden Avenue to reports of a stabbing, according to Springfield police dispatch.

Dispatchers said officers noted the stabbing victim was alert and talking.

>> 2 taken to hospital after drive-by shooting near Levitt Pavilion; Mayor says it is ‘unacceptable’

The victim had a wound to his side.

Medics were reported to be on scene, according to dispatch.

Information about a possible suspect was not available.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.