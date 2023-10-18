Medics know full well that only women can be mothers – they should not pretend otherwise

Language is important when we are talking about health. If I went to my GP and complained of a pain in my knee, when the problem was with my shoulder, it wouldn’t help anyone. This is pure common sense, and yet, at the moment we have our National Health Service jumping through hoops to subvert language in order to not offend a tiny minority of trans activists.

A new training manual sets out instructions for staff to begin conversations with patients by declaring their pronouns. This is as offensive as it is crazy. I would no more use pronouns as I, as a secularist, would “God bless”. Imagine the scene: a doctor who is clearly female telling a bemused patient lucky enough to have avoided the gender wars that she goes by ‘she/her/hers’.

Thankfully, health minister Lord Markham has now told the General Medical Council (GMC) why using the correct language is important. It is quite extraordinary that medical professionals who have been through extremely extensive training in biology would have to be deterred from colluding with the notion that a person can change sex.

It’s not only the pronoun issue that Markham is concerned about: the GMC recently removed the word “mother” from its maternity guidance, because a tiny number of women that identify as transmen have had babies and insist that they are the father as opposed to the mother.

There are also examples of men that identify as transwomen insisting that they are “mothers” to their children, with one recently even posting a photograph of himself “breastfeeding” a baby on the bus. At the same time, there is pressure from transmen insisting that the term “breastfeeding” is changed to “chest feeding” because they can’t bear the idea that they actually are biological women and have actual breasts rather than a male chest.

Any doctor that pretends not to know the significance of biology or the difference between males and females should be sent immediately back to medical school to start all over again. Transactivism is an ideology. Perhaps some doctors believe in Father Christmas or the tooth fairy, and good luck to them. But this is about the nation’s health.

We have seen all kinds of ridiculous situations arise out of the NHS being captured by this ideology, such as telling “people with cervixes” to book a smear test, and the like.

This denial of reality is deeply offensive to all women and girls. The GMC has also suggested that menopause doesn’t only affect women, meaning that it also affects some men. This is completely crazy. Earlier this year, 1400 clinicians wrote to the NHS demanding that the word mother be reinstated in health advice to women. If men think they can give birth, there is a particular hospital ward that they should be on – and it certainly isn’t a maternity one.

I have spoken to midwives and maternity clinicians who have told me they are exhausted but having to reiterate the basics, and attempting to cling onto the correct terminology when it comes to pregnancy and childbirth.

For those that think that transwomen are women and transmen are men, either neutralising, or completely subverting language makes sense to them. This is the tiniest minority of the population. In reality, nobody – let alone medical professionals – believes it is possible to change sex. They all know fine well who is a man and who is a woman, so can we dispense with the fiction? What is more important? Protecting the feelings of extreme ideologues, or understanding the way that biology works when you are in the business of taking care of bodies?

