UPDATE: Car drove off from traffic stop before head-on crash; 2 people seriously injured

UPDATE @ 2:34 p.m.:

A car that had driven off from a traffic stop in Preble County earlier in the day was involved in a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

The head-on crash was reported around noon on S. Preble County Line Road near Lower Gratis Road.

>> 20-year-old man dead after rollover crash in Darke County

Two people sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers also confirmed that one of the vehicles had driven off from a traffic stop with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office before the crash. News Center 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to see if a pursuit of the vehicle was happening when the crash happened.

>> Steelers vs. Bills game postponed due to dangerous weather conditions in Buffalo

At this time, it is currently unclear if the weather had an impact on the crash. Troopers did note that salt trucks were requested to treat the road after crews arrived on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.



