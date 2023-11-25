Medics transport at least one person to hospital after shooting in Dayton

At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Before 6 p.m., Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of West Fairview Avenue.

The address where the incident was reported is near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School.

An ambulance transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital, the dispatcher confirmed.

It is unclear how severe any injuries are or if police have located a suspect.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident and will update the story when information is available.







