Medics took a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to a hospital Friday, according to Montgomery police.

Police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 12:40 p.m. at the 1100 block of Marlowe Drive.

No additional information was released.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Medics transport man to hospital after shooting