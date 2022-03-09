"It's medieval:" Russian shelling destroys Mariupol children's hospital

Erin Doherty
Russian shelling in the port city of Mariupol has killed at least 1,170 people and destroyed a children's hospital that also housed a maternity ward, Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov said Wednesday.

Driving the news: The city is under "continuous Russian shelling," Orlov said, adding that at least 47 people have been buried today in a mass grave. "It's medieval," he added, the Guardian reports.

  • "Putin is intent on having Ukraine without Ukrainians. It's pure genocide. The attack being waged by Russia isn't simply treacherous. It's a war crime," Orlov said, per the Guardian,

State of play: Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces for days and a "humanitarian crisis" is unfolding in the city of 430,000, AP reports.

  • An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver food, water and medicine through a designated evacuation corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russia's military breached the pledge.

What they're saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday again urged leaders to impose a "no-fly zone."

  • "Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?" Zelensky said on Telegram.

  • "Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity."

  • Scant progress evacuating Ukrainian civilians despite Russian ceasefire promise

    Russia announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine on Wednesday to let civilians flee besieged cities, but there were only limited signs of progress providing escape routes for hundreds of thousands of people trapped without medicine or fresh water. But by midday in Ukraine there was no confirmation that any of the other evacuation corridors had been successfully opened, including a route out of Mariupol, seen as the most urgent, where the Red Cross has described conditions as "apocalyptic". The mayor of Enerhodar, site of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant which Russian forces seized last week in a battle that raised global alarm, said humanitarian supplies would be allowed in and buses would take residents out on the way back.

  • Ukrainian Red Cross at work in besieged Mariupol

    Workers from the Ukrainian Red Cross have been visiting people in shelters and distributing aid in Mariupol, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in the besieged port city. (Mar. 09)

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Putin's military failures force bitter Russian reckoning"It's medieval": Russian shelling in Mariupol destroys children's hospitalUkraine warns Chernobyl nuclear plant is without powerOil prices surge as U.S. bans Russian energy importsBiden's move against Russian energy heavy on symbolismCongress reaches deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5 trillion spending billNintendo delays war game due to Ukraine invasion

  • Mariupol authorities burying city's dead in mass grave

    Authorities of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun burying the city's dead in a mass grave, according to The Associated Press.Individual burials have been halted due to continued bombardment in the city, creating overflowing morgues and unidentified bodies, according to the news outlet. Officials in Mariupol decided to place remains in a mass grave.Over Tuesday and Wednesday, social workers in the city transported about 70 bodies to one of...

  • Civilians Evacuated From Enerhodar as Russian Military Advances

    Citizens of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were evacuated from the city on Wednesday, March 9, as Russia continued its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov said a humanitarian corridor would be established Wednesday for the safe passage of civilians through the southeastern Ukrainian city. Video posted to Telegram by the mayor shows buses in Enerhodar.On Telegram, Orlov said the convoy of evacuees was blocked in Vasylivka, and that negotiations were “ongoing.” At the same time, a planned evacuation in Bucha was canceled after dozens of buses were blocked by Russian military, the city council said. Credit: Dmytro Orlov via Storyful

  • Ukraine is getting Russian-made weapons to defeat its Russian invaders

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on NATO to declare a no-fly zone over the country as allies have sent weapons to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky says he has 'cooled' on joining NATO and is open to discussions about control of Russian-backed separatist regions

    Volodymyr Zelensky's comments about NATO and the future status of the separatist regions are possible openings for peace talks with Russia.

  • Russian Officer Complains About Dead General and Comms Meltdown in Intercepted Call

    Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/ReutersThe Ukrainian defense ministry has released audio from a call that it claims captured two Russian officers lamenting the death of a top general and the collapse of its secure communications network in Ukraine.In the call—which has been verified by Bellingcat, the fact-checking group known for exposing Kremlin misinformation—two purported Russian FSB officers are heard discussing the death of a general killed in fighting near Khar

  • An exiled oligarch who spent almost a decade in a Russian prison predicts the Ukraine war will end Putin's regime

    "I'm convinced that Putin hasn't got much time left," Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who was once the richest man in Russia, told CNN.

