"It's medieval:" Russian shelling destroys Mariupol children's hospital

Russian shelling in the port city of Mariupol has killed at least 1,170 people and destroyed a children's hospital that also housed a maternity ward, Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov said Wednesday.

Driving the news: The city is under "continuous Russian shelling," Orlov said, adding that at least 47 people have been buried today in a mass grave. "It's medieval," he added, the Guardian reports.

"Putin is intent on having Ukraine without Ukrainians. It's pure genocide. The attack being waged by Russia isn't simply treacherous. It's a war crime," Orlov said, per the Guardian,

State of play: Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces for days and a "humanitarian crisis" is unfolding in the city of 430,000, AP reports.

An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver food, water and medicine through a designated evacuation corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russia's military breached the pledge.

What they're saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday again urged leaders to impose a "no-fly zone."

"Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?" Zelensky said on Telegram.

"Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity."

