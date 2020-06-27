Is Medifast, Inc. (MED) A Good Stock To Buy?

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. MED was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with MED holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MED isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are plenty of methods stock traders employ to size up their stock investments. A pair of the most useful methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can beat their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action encompassing Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

What does smart money think about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MED over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Engaged Capital was the largest shareholder of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), with a stake worth $72.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Engaged Capital was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $55.9 million. Miller Value Partners, Nantahala Capital Management, and 13D Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Engaged Capital allocated the biggest weight to Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), around 9.51% of its 13F portfolio. 13D Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 4.87 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MED.