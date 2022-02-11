Medina High School student bowls 300 game

American City Business Journals

Walmart is set to open its first Chicago academy following construction that wrapped up in January. The academy is also Walmart's largest in the U.S. The 15,000-square-foot academy at 8331 S. Stewart Ave. is among 202 Walmart academies nationwide — including six in Illinois (Crystal Lake, Plainfield, Urbana, Peru, Orland Hills, and Naperville) — that will offer professional development for employees throughout the region, according to Anne Hatfield, a spokeswoman for Walmart (NYSE: WMT). “We’re looking to open in March,” Hatfield told the Chicago Business Journal.