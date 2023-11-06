Medina Walmart, Home Depot evacuated after bomb threat

TechCrunch

Vegan cheese isn't usually anything to write home about, in terms of taste and texture. Dreamfarm, a startup based in Parma, in the Food Valley of Italy, is hoping to change that. It's cooked up a plant-based mozzarella using a base of fermented almonds, and just a handful of other ingredients, which it reckons does a far better job of mimicking actual mozzarella than the average vegan cheese alternative.