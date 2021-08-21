Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

Stjepan Kalinic
·3 min read

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far.

Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM ) is just one in line of companies involved in this transition, yet it cannot catch a break between the short-term negative catalysts, from chip shortages to vehicle recalls.

In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

Latest Developments

General Motors just announced additional recalls for Chevrolet Bolt . While the first one included 69k vehicles globally, the new one will add 73k vehicles in North America. This brings the total cost of potentially defective battery modules replacement up to US$1.8b.

Meanwhile, GM employees in Silao, Mexico, voted to reject the current collective contract , quoting low wages, poor workplace safety, and COVID-19 safety concerns.

Silao plant is responsible for the production of Chevrolet Silverado, whose electric version will feature four-wheel steering and 24-inch wheels. EV Silverado will be built on the Ultium platform that is used for EV Hummer.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business.To calculate this metric for General Motors, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$15b ÷ (US$242b - US$75b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, General Motors has a ROCE of 9.0%. On its own, that's a low figure, but it's around the 9.8% average generated by the Auto industry.

View our latest analysis for General Motors

roce
roce

Above, you can see how the current ROCE for General Motors compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting in the future, you should check out our free report for General Motors.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at General Motors.The company has consistently earned 9.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 24% in that time.This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, General Motors has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before.However, the market remains somewhat optimistic because the stock has gained 81% over the last five years.

Yet, if the trajectory of these underlying trends continues, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high, which is supported by all the problems currently weighing on the company.

Like most companies, General Motors does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While General Motors may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Simply Wall St analyst Stjepan Kalinic and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Return Trends At O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Aren't Appealing

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Boeing’s Flight Path for the Long Haul

    MAILBAG To the Editor: The Boeing article should be a warning to investors (“Boeing Stock Can Gain 35%. How It Can Win the Future by Fixing Its Problems Now,” Cover Story, Aug. 13). Al Root talks of the importance of engineering and a new plane model for the future of Boeing.

  • Investors Will Want Brady's (NYSE:BRC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls SuRo Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSSS ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • 17 Celebrity #TBT Photos You Might Not Have Seen This Week

    Cher looking stylish AF in the early '70s kicks off this week's #TBT.View Entire Post ›

  • 2 Solid Growth Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    High-quality growth stocks -- like Square and Shopify -- have delivered even more impressive returns. The last five years have been truly transformational for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). From a fledgling gaming start-up, Sea has evolved into a tech giant with growing e-commerce, food delivery, and digital-payments businesses.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Sure, many trading platforms allow buying fractional shares, but they don't always include every stock. Here are three no-brainer growth stocks to invest in right now that are each under $250 per share. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to online site for unique handmade products.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why I Am Never Selling Innovative Industrial Properties REIT

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a unique real estate investment trust (REIT), as it's the first, and currently only, publicly traded REIT that specializes in the ownership, management, and leasing of real estate exclusively for the medical marijuana industry. The growth IIPR has achieved in such a short period of time is impressive by any standards. There are a number of contributing factors that set this REIT apart from the rest.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Alphabet Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai