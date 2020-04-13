Is Medistim ASA's (OB:MEDI) CEO Being Overpaid?

Kari Krogstad has been the CEO of Medistim ASA (OB:MEDI) since 2009. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Kari Krogstad's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Medistim ASA has a market capitalization of kr3.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth kr4.4m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at kr2.4m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from kr1.0b to kr4.1b, we found the median CEO total compensation was kr5.0m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Medistim stands. On a sector level, around 64% of total compensation represents salary and 36% is other remuneration. Medistim is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

So Kari Krogstad receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Medistim has changed from year to year.

Is Medistim ASA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Medistim ASA has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 25% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 10% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Medistim ASA Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 169% over three years, Medistim ASA has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Kari Krogstad is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! On another note, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Medistim that investors should look into moving forward.

