Medistim (OB:MEDI) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Medistim ASA (OB:MEDI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Medistim Carry?

As you can see below, Medistim had kr7.66m of debt at March 2019, down from kr8.81m a year prior. However, it does have kr54.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of kr46.7m.

OB:MEDI Historical Debt, July 31st 2019

How Healthy Is Medistim's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Medistim had liabilities of kr54.2m due within a year, and liabilities of kr8.23m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had kr54.4m in cash and kr83.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast kr75.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Medistim has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Medistim boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Medistim grew its EBIT by 27% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Medistim's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Medistim may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Medistim recorded free cash flow worth 57% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Medistim has net cash of kr47m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 27% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Medistim's use of debt is risky.