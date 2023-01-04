How Mediterra chose Lawrenceville for new cafe over Cranberry and others

When it comes to opportunities to open new Mediterra Cafes, Nick Ambeliotis said the offers keep coming almost as regularly as his baking operation keeps churning out loaves of bread now distributed to 40 states.

“We get ‘prospected’ every day,” said Ambeliotis, owner of Mediterra, of the inquiries he gets to open Mediterra Cafes, which combine the company’s artisan baked goods in a restaurant setting with some market offerings included as well.

After setting up the first Mediterra Cafe in Sewickley before the pandemic and following up in Mount Lebanon in 2020, Mediterra Cafe has now bought the former B52 Cafe at 5202 Butler St. in the 10th Ward of Lawrenceville.

