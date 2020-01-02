Mediterranean diet tops list of best diets for 2020: What to know about the plant-based way of eating originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The Mediterranean diet -- a diet heavy on vegetables and whole grains and lean on meat -- is once again at the top of an annual ranking of best diets.

The eating pattern that emulates how people in the Mediterranean region have traditionally eaten, with a focus on foods like olive oil, fish and vegetables, was named best diet overall for 2020 in U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking.

The Mediterranean diet was also named best diet for healthy eating, easiest diet to follow, best diet for diabetes and best plant-based diet.

"Researchers have known for decades that people who live in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea live longer and suffer less from chronic diseases, which is a big deal," Angela Haupt, managing editor of health at U.S. News & World Report, told "Good Morning America." "The Mediterranean diet is an eating plan, not a structured diet, which means you’re on your own to figure out how many calories you should eat to lose weight and shape it accordingly."

"You’ll emphasize foods like fresh fruits and veggies, whole grains, seafood, legumes and flavorful herbs and spices, while cutting back on red meat, saturated fat and sugar," she said.

Another plant-based diet, the Flexitarian diet, made a big move this year on U.S. News & World Report's list. The diet is ranked number two (tied with DASH) on the best diets overall category for the first time.

"The idea behind the Flexitarian diet is really smart and easy to follow," said Haupt. "Follow a plant-based diet to the greatest extent that you can, but it’s totally fine to have that burger once in a while."

On the opposite end of the best diets list are the Whole30, Atkins and ketogenic diets. Those diets are among the most searched online but rank lowest on U.S. News & World Report's list because of their restrictions, according to Haupt.

"The experts who rate diets for U.S. News say there’s simply no need to cut out entire food groups, such as dairy or whole grains, and doing so could put you at risk of nutritional deficiencies," she said. "It also makes a diet particularly difficult to follow, which lowers the odds of lasting success."

The diets that ranked in the top five of this year's list -- Mediterranean, DASH, Flexitarian, Weight Watchers, Volumetrics, MIND and Mayo Clinic -- have consistently hovered near the top of U.S. News & World Report's rankings for the past several years. Haupt said that should be a big takeaway for consumers.